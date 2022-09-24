50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Talent Against Bill Belichick's Tactics

The Ravens can't erase their stunning loss to the Miami Dolphins, but they can learn from it.

Watching the Ravens give up 28 points in the fourth quarter in Week 2 was evidence that their revamped defense is a work in progress, not as strong in September as they hope to be in December.

We'll learn more about the Ravens (1-1) on Sunday, when they visit the Patriots (1-1) in a matchup that could have AFC playoff implications down the road.

Here are my thoughts heading into the game, all in 50 words or less:

Bill Belichick is a masterful game-planner who will strategically challenge Lamar Jackson. But Jackson's throwing accuracy, command of the game plan and overall patience have gone next level since the last time Belichick faced him two years ago. Jackson is harder to frustrate and even more difficult to contain.