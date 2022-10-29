50 Words or Less: Ravens Offensive Line Is Making a Statement

That was an intelligent special teams play Justice Hill made, shoving a Buccaneers player into the punt returner to force a fumble. The Ravens' special teams are truly special – another reason to feel optimistic about the team's potential to start stacking wins.

This is a great time for the Ravens to have a long break before Monday night's game in New Orleans, followed by a bye win in Week 10. Andrews, Bateman, Gus Edwards and others will have extra days to nurse their injuries.