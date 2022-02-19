50 Words or Less: Odafe Oweh's Potential Keeps Growing

Lamar Jackson's return to the field with a couple of his receivers and offseason throwing coach is a good sign that he's determined to roll up his sleeves and get better. All the talk has been about his contract, but Jackson seems focused on his craft and a revenge tour.

Marcus Peters' declaration that he expects to be full-go by the start of training camp should not preclude the Ravens from drafting a cornerback very high (even as high as No. 14) if the board falls that way. You can never have too many corners for the short and long term.

Calais Campbell's announcement that he's not retiring seems destined to end with the pending free agent back in Baltimore. The Ravens are absolutely a team that can win a Super Bowl next year and starting over somewhere comes with risks. He can help the transition to a younger defensive line.

You're probably tired of "almosts" after a season full of them, but after watching the Rams hoist the Lombardi Trophy, it's worth noting that the Ravens were one fourth-down play away from beating the world champions in Week 17 with a debilitated roster. Maybe the Ravens aren't so far off.