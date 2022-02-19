50 Words or Less: Odafe Oweh's Potential Keeps Growing

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less (subbing in for John Eisenberg):
If Odafe Oweh has been playing through a labrum injury dating back to college, think about how much better he should be now that it's been reportedly repaired. Outside linebacker is still an area to address this offseason, but the most improvement at that spot will be delivered by Oweh.
Look at what Mike Macdonald helped do with David Ojabo last year at Michigan. Ojabo is practically the same size as Oweh, also relatively new to football and also an athletic freak. Ojabo never had a sack in college before ripping off 11 last year to become a top prospect.
The Ravens have the "easiest" schedule in the league in 2022, according to Aaron Schatz's DVOA projections. After facing both teams in the Super Bowl, the league MVP (Aaron Rodgers), and playing eight games against teams that made the playoffs, that's a relief. Still, the AFC North will remain tough.
With that said, such early strength-of-schedule projections don't mean a whole lot. Rodgers, after all, could be playing in Denver next year if the rumors are true, which would mean another date with the Ravens. So much can and will change between now and when the games are played.
Lamar Jackson's return to the field with a couple of his receivers and offseason throwing coach is a good sign that he's determined to roll up his sleeves and get better. All the talk has been about his contract, but Jackson seems focused on his craft and a revenge tour.
Marcus Peters' declaration that he expects to be full-go by the start of training camp should not preclude the Ravens from drafting a cornerback very high (even as high as No. 14) if the board falls that way. You can never have too many corners for the short and long term.
Calais Campbell's announcement that he's not retiring seems destined to end with the pending free agent back in Baltimore. The Ravens are absolutely a team that can win a Super Bowl next year and starting over somewhere comes with risks. He can help the transition to a younger defensive line.
You're probably tired of "almosts" after a season full of them, but after watching the Rams hoist the Lombardi Trophy, it's worth noting that the Ravens were one fourth-down play away from beating the world champions in Week 17 with a debilitated roster. Maybe the Ravens aren't so far off.
If Eric Weddle is interested in some kind of role with the Ravens in his "re-retirement" I'm all ears. Not only is he a football savant who can offer coaching pointers, but Weddle also brings an unmistakable energy to the workplace. He's a great ambassador of the Ravens culture.
My colleague, Garrett Downing, already locked in his pick of an offensive tackle (to be named) at No. 14. It's an obvious spot to upgrade and certainly a top need, but hardly the only one. The Ravens could address one of the many defensive needs if it's the best value.
If the Ravens do take one mighty swing in free agency, I expect it will be in the secondary. They've shown their willingness to pay at safety and cornerback and there are some alluring options. After ranking last against the pass last year, the Ravens will be aggressive fixers.