7/26: Training Camp Practice Highlights

The Ravens' Friday practice had the look and feel of a team getting into the swing of the grueling camp routine.
Players were cramping up, breathing heavy and bantering back and forth between drills.
"Legs are kind of tired, but everybody is just fighting through it and trying to have some fun with it," defensive tackle Haloti Ngata said." Just listening to Terrell [Suggs] and Joe [Flacco] going back and forth, it's fun. It's fun."
Here are some of the highlights from Day 2:
- The defense looked like it won the day, particularly in the pass-rush department. Suggs and Elvis Dumervil were getting to the quarterbacks routinely, and they were having their way with the offensive tackles. Rookie Rick Wagner was playing left tackle with veteran Bryant McKinnie fatigued and sidelined for much of practice, and he had a tough time keeping Suggs and Dumervil out of the backfield. Dumervil uses his size to his advantage, and at 5-foot-11, often slid under the reach of blockers.
- Pernell McPhee looks great in his role as pass-[rushing outside linebacker. He showed off a variety of moves, including some speed and bull rushes. He is healthy and in shape, and could be an impact player on the defense.
- Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is exciting to watch in the open field. He is so shifty in space and can easily make defenders miss. Playing time is scarce for him in game situations, but he can be impressive during practice.
- The Ravens had a tight end Visanthe Shiancoe in for a visit. The veteran watched practice with General Manager Ozzie Newsome, but no other announcement was made about his visit. Shiancoe spent last season with the New England Patriots and played in four games.
- Wide receiver LaQuan Williams left the practice field with a trainer, but Harbaugh did not have an update on status. He reportedly hurt his arm.
- Second-year offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele did not practice today because of a leg strain, but Harbaugh indicated that the injury is not serious. Rookie Ryan Jensen also left the practice field with a member of the training camp for a reported lower leg injury.
- Without Osemele, McKinnie and right guard Marshal Yanda, the Ravens used a variety of combinations on the line. Jah Reid, Ramon Harewood and A.Q. Shipely all had chances to work with the first team.
- There were some miscues between Flacco and Shipley on the snaps. Flacco bobbled a couple snaps from Shipley, which kept the offense from doing much in some of the drills. Shipley is in competition with Gino Gradkowski fot he starting center role.
- It was much warmer compared to Thursday's practice, and a number of players dealt with leg cramps. Torrey Smith, Tandon Doss and Jimmy Smith all came up gimpy with leg cramps and needed to hydrate. That's part of the routine in training camp.
- Inside linebacker Josh Bynes seemed to be around the ball a lot during practice. He came up to make tackles in the running game and also ran step-for-step with the tight ends in pass coverage. He is competing for a roster spot and playing time, and he's off to a good start of camp.
- Kicker Justin Tucker continues to impress the fans with long field goals. He drilled a 58-yard kick Friday, which drew a big applause.
- Undrafted rookie tight end Matt Furstenburg had a solid day of practice, as he caught several balls over the middle of the field. He's showing some promise in the passing game, which could help him as he fights for a roster spot.
- It was a special moment after practice, as the Ravens had Boston Marathon bombing victim Erika Brannock in attendance. She watched practice and then met Harbaugh and a number of players after the team finished. The team signed a football for her, and she was able to talk with them for several minutes. Ray Rice is even auctioning off his jeep, and giving a portion of the proceeds to benefit Brannock. "She is just a courageous, courageous person who is fighting like crazy to live a normal, great life with her family and her friends and in her profession," Harbaugh said. "We're proud to have her."