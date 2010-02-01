9 Forgotten Super Bowl Facts

It's been almost a decade since the Ravens won Super Bowl XXXV. And while images of Ray Lewis hoisting the Lombardi Trophy are probably still seared into your mind (and forever will be) let's jog our memory of some perhaps forgotten facts from the greatest day in Ravens history.
This way, as you're inundated with the build-up for Sunday's Indianapolis and New Orleans Super Bowl, you can think back to the Ravens' championship for comfort.
So in honor of the nine years since the title, here are 9 Forgotten Ravens Super Bowl Facts:
- Festivus Maximus = Super Bowl XXXV**After then head coach Brian Billick forbade the word "playoffs" or "postseason" from being used, the term "festivus" was coined (borrowed from Seinfeld). Naturally, that makes the Super Bowl Festivus Maximus. Billick even fined defensive tackle Tony Siragusa for using the P-word twice, $400 for saying it on national television and $100 for using it on his radio show.
2. Close Early OnThe way I remembered it, the Ravens blew out the Giants from the get-go after Brandon Stokley caught a 38-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Not so. This was a defensive battle on both sides early on. The Ravens managed just one field goal after Stokley's touchdown grab. The Giants drove to the Ravens' 29 just before the half, but Chris McAlister intercepted Giants quarterback Kerry Collins on the edge of the end zone to keep the halftime score at 10-0.
- Giant Touchdown Called Back**Early in the second quarter, a holding penalty on the Giants defensive tackle Keith Hamilton negated a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown by New York linebacker Jessie Armstead. The touchdown would have tied the score early in the second quarter.
4. Gone in 36 SecondsYou probably remember Jermaine Lewis' 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Well, that was just the end of a historic three-play, three-touchdown, 36-second streak. Cornerback Duane Starks began the series of events with a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown. Then Giants returner Ron Dixon took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to the end zone. Not to be outdone, Lewis let the air out of New York with his touchdown on the following kickoff.
- Jamal's Big Day**In the shadow of the defense's dominating performance, rookie running back Jamal Lewis became just the second rookie to ever rush for more than 100 yards in the Super Bowl. He ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, joining Timmy Smith of the Washington Redskins of Super Bowl XXII.
6. Defense Sets Three RecordsEveryone knows the Ravens defense was suffocating. But I had forgotten some of the records. Collins threw a then-Super Bowl-record four interceptions. Both teams combined for a Super Bowl-low 396 total yards. Lewis became the first linebacker from the winning team to be named Super Bowl MVP.
7. Punt-stravaganzaGiants punter Brad Maynard set a Super Bowl record with 11 punts during the game. Baltimore's Kyle Richardson also broke the previous record with 10 punts that night. All 16 of the Giants' offensive possessions ended with a punt or interception except for their final possession when the game ended.
- The Performers**Here's a real sign of how long ago the Super Bowl was. The Backstreet Boys sang the national anthem. The halftime show, produced by MTV, featured Aerosmith, 'N Sync, Brittany Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige.
9. Historic Broadcasting MomentCBS' Greg Gumbell became the first African-American to call a major sports championship. Gumbell, who was joined by color commentator Phil Simms, also became the third person to host a Super Bowl pregame show and call the game.
To relive the glory, watch the NFL Newtork Super Bowl XXXV Highlights below.