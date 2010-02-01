9 Forgotten Super Bowl Facts

2. Close Early OnThe way I remembered it, the Ravens blew out the Giants from the get-go after Brandon Stokley caught a 38-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Not so. This was a defensive battle on both sides early on. The Ravens managed just one field goal after Stokley's touchdown grab. The Giants drove to the Ravens' 29 just before the half, but Chris McAlister intercepted Giants quarterback Kerry Collins on the edge of the end zone to keep the halftime score at 10-0.