Revealing the Ravens’ All-Time 25 Team

Steve Smith Sr.

Like Boldin, Smith played just three seasons in Baltimore, but his style of play, personality and impact left a lasting impression. Smith made it clear who the alpha was on the field. He lit a fire under Baltimore's offense with his physicality and competitiveness. Smith topped 1,000 receiving yards and caught six touchdowns in his first year as a Raven after 13 seasons in Carolina, then suffered an Achilles injury the following season. He returned for one more year and proved he wasn't going to go out on an injury by posting 799 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2016.