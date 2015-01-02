9 Things Casual Fans Should Know About The Ravens





Quarterback Joe Flacco takes his game to another level at this time of year. The last time he was in the playoffs, Flacco had a historic run where he tied Joe Montana as the only quarterback in NFL history to throw 11 touchdowns and no interceptions on his way to becoming the Super Bowl XLVII MVP. Flacco has never missed a game in his career, and Saturday night he will become the first quarterback in NFL history to start a playoff game in six of his first seven seasons. He is also coming off the best regular season of his career, which could bode well for another strong playoff run.

Mosley A Rising Star

Rookie inside linebacker C.J. Mosley has been everything the Ravens hoped for and more this season. He was the No. 17 overall pick of 2014 draft, and he's taken over an inside linebacker spot that was once occupied by future Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. Mosley has been one of the team's top defenders all year, and he's a favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Injury Bug Has Hit Hard

You may turn on the game and start wondering where key players are, including tight end Dennis Pitta and cornerback Jimmy Smith. They won't be suiting up this week because they've already been lost with season-ending injuries. Pitta went down with a hip injury in Week 3 and Smith was lost to a foot sprain in Week 8. The Ravens have been hit hard by the injury bug all year, and the team has 19 players on injured reserve. That's tied for the most since 19 players were on the list in 2008.

Kubiak Made Big Difference

This was the first season in Baltimore for Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak, and the former Houston Texans head coach made an immediate difference. The offense set franchise records for both yards and points scored in a season. Kubiak's offense is built on the running game and play-action pass, and the Ravens will look to establish the run early in Saturday's contest.