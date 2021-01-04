A List of the Ravens Records Set vs. Bengals and in 2020 Season

In June, as the Ravens and the rest of the NFL worked virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman was hard at work trying to figure out how to follow up his record-setting 2019 offensive creation.

But without offseason practices for an offense to sharpen its tools, Roman had doubts.

"Maybe it's not a stats and record year around the league just because of the nature of how things are right now," Roman said. "We'll see. We just don't know."

Fast forward six or so months and the Ravens still did set records. Here's a list of individual and team records broken or set in Baltimore's season-finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and in the 2020 season as a whole:

Game Records

404 team rushing yards – single-game team record; 4th-most in NFL history (since 1950)

525 total net offensive yards – season-high; 5th-most in team history

195 total net yards allowed – season-low

J.K. Dobbins: career-high 160 rushing yards; career-long 72-yard rushing TD

J.K. Dobbins: 72-yard rushing TD – longest rushing TD by a Ravens' rookie in franchise history

Season Records