A List of the Ravens Records Set vs. Bengals and in 2020 Season

Jan 04, 2021 at 01:36 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010421-Lamar

In June, as the Ravens and the rest of the NFL worked virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman was hard at work trying to figure out how to follow up his record-setting 2019 offensive creation.

But without offseason practices for an offense to sharpen its tools, Roman had doubts.

"Maybe it's not a stats and record year around the league just because of the nature of how things are right now," Roman said. "We'll see. We just don't know."

Fast forward six or so months and the Ravens still did set records. Here's a list of individual and team records broken or set in Baltimore's season-finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and in the 2020 season as a whole:

Game Records

  • 404 team rushing yards – single-game team record; 4th-most in NFL history (since 1950)
  • 525 total net offensive yards – season-high; 5th-most in team history
  • 195 total net yards allowed – season-low
  • J.K. Dobbins: career-high 160 rushing yards; career-long 72-yard rushing TD
  • J.K. Dobbins: 72-yard rushing TD – longest rushing TD by a Ravens' rookie in franchise history

Season Records

  • 3,071 team rushing yards – 2nd-most in team history (3,296 in 2019); 4th-most in NFL history
  • First team in NFL history with back-to-back 3,000-rushing yard seasons
  • Third team in NFL history with three 700-yard rushers (Lamar Jackson, Dobbins, Gus Edwards)
  • 24 rushing TDs – new single-season team record
  • Scored a TD in 43-consecutive games – new team record
  • 39 consecutive games with 100+ rushing yards – 2nd-most in NFL history (Steelers, 43)
  • 43 consecutive games with at least 14 points scored – 2nd-most in NFL history (Patriots, 63)
  • Lamar Jackson: 1st QB in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards in multiple seasons
  • Lamar Jackson: 1st player in NFL history with 7,000 passing yards & 2,500 rushing yards in his first three seasons
  • Lamar Jackson: Fastest QB in NFL history to reach 30 wins (37 starts)
  • Lamar Jackson: Most red zone TDs (47) without an interception in a player's first three seasons
  • J.K. Dobbins: 9 TDs – most TDs by a rookie in franchise history
  • J.K. Dobbins: 6 consecutive games with 50+ rushing yards and a rushing TD – tied longest rookie streak since 1970 (Eric Dickerson, Franco Harris)
  • Hollywood Brown: Tied (Torrey Smith) for most TDs (15) by a homegrown Raven in his first two seasons
  • Justin Tucker: 5th-consecutive season with 130 points scored – tied the NFL record (Stephen Gostkowski & David Akers)
  • Mark Andrews: First TE in team history with multiple seasons of at least 700 receiving yards and 7 receiving TDs
  • 225 regular season franchise wins – tied (Miami) for 2nd-most in a team's first 25 seasons (Raiders, 226)

