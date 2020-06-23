Greg Roman Will Be 'Selective' in Tweaking Ravens' Top Offense

How much is Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman thinking about how much to tweak last year's record-setting offense?

"That's something I think about every day, at least once a minute – how we're going to put things together, how it's going to look a little different," Roman said.

It's a difficult balance for Roman, the 2019 Assistant Coach of the Year. Last year's Ravens offense set the NFL ablaze with new concepts executed by a one-of-a-kind MVP quarterback. The Ravens promised a "revolutionary" offense and they delivered.

But to stay ahead in the NFL, you've got to constantly be improving because the competition will catch up if you don't. Coaches from around the league, and especially in the AFC North, will now have a full offseason to study the Ravens' concepts and formulate a plan, and shape their rosters, to stop it.

On the other hand, you don't want to fix what ain't broke – especially when there isn't much time to do repairs. The pandemic has eliminated 13 offseason practices that Roman would typically use to try out some new ideas for his offense.

Roman said he and his assistant coaches have "definitely tweaked" the offense. That's a process that they go through every offseason – tossing some plays while adding some in. He said there were plays they practiced last year but never called in a game, so those could be ripe for use in 2020.

But don't expect too many changes because the Ravens just won't have enough time to practice them.

"We haven't had the luxury of OTAs and whatnot to really kind of test run certain things," Roman said. "We have to be really judicious with how we use that time in training camp to experiment. I think experimenting this year is going to be very selective.