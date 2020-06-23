Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 12:16 PM

Greg Roman Will Be 'Selective' in Tweaking Ravens' Top Offense

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

062320-Roman

How much is Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman thinking about how much to tweak last year's record-setting offense?

"That's something I think about every day, at least once a minute – how we're going to put things together, how it's going to look a little different," Roman said.

It's a difficult balance for Roman, the 2019 Assistant Coach of the Year. Last year's Ravens offense set the NFL ablaze with new concepts executed by a one-of-a-kind MVP quarterback. The Ravens promised a "revolutionary" offense and they delivered.

But to stay ahead in the NFL, you've got to constantly be improving because the competition will catch up if you don't. Coaches from around the league, and especially in the AFC North, will now have a full offseason to study the Ravens' concepts and formulate a plan, and shape their rosters, to stop it.

On the other hand, you don't want to fix what ain't broke – especially when there isn't much time to do repairs. The pandemic has eliminated 13 offseason practices that Roman would typically use to try out some new ideas for his offense.

Roman said he and his assistant coaches have "definitely tweaked" the offense. That's a process that they go through every offseason – tossing some plays while adding some in. He said there were plays they practiced last year but never called in a game, so those could be ripe for use in 2020.

But don't expect too many changes because the Ravens just won't have enough time to practice them.

"We haven't had the luxury of OTAs and whatnot to really kind of test run certain things," Roman said. "We have to be really judicious with how we use that time in training camp to experiment. I think experimenting this year is going to be very selective.

"Especially in a season like this, you don't want to get too far off the rails. You've got to stay on the rails and be selective with what you want to do differently."

Roman talked about the added importance of training camp this year after an otherwise virtual offseason. Once they get back on the field together, they'll have to rebuild the muscle memory that's only gained through practice.

They have to try get back to last year's level, execution-wise, before they can try too much else.

"What I've learned over the years is you've got to be really, really good at something. And after you get really, really good at something, you want to get really, really good at a few things, and you keep building on that," Roman said.

"So that's what we aim to do. How our new personnel fits together I think will naturally shift us a little bit. It won't be the same. We're going to keep pushing the envelope."

The Ravens set the NFL record for most team rushing yards in a single season last year. They led the league with 33.2 points per game and were second in the NFL with 407.6 yards per game, only trailing the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson set the all-time rushing record for a quarterback and was ultra-efficient throwing the ball, tossing a league-leading 36 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

The game has progressively become more offensive driven over the years due to rule changes and other factors. But given the lost practice time this offseason, Roman has doubts about offenses' ability – league-wide – to put up eye-popping numbers. It wouldn't be surprising to see them get off to a slow start.

"This year might be an interesting year as far as stats and records and whatnot. Maybe it's not a stats and record year around the league just because of the nature of how things are right now. We'll see. We just don't know," Roman said.

"The important thing is we keep moving forward playing winning football, developing our overall attack and getting better."

Related Content

Here's How Lamar Jackson Is Sharpening His Passing Attack
news

Here's How Lamar Jackson Is Sharpening His Passing Attack

It's not just deep balls that the Ravens want to hit more of in 2020. It's improving on throws outside, intermediate and downfield.
Late for Work 6/23: Patrick Ricard Has Just Scratched the Surface of What He Can Become
news

Late for Work 6/23: Patrick Ricard Has Just Scratched the Surface of What He Can Become

Patrick Mekari is the Ravens' most intriguing project player. Lack of minicamps affects the Ravens' evaluation process regarding undrafted free agents. Ray Lewis praises the University of Miami's hiring of Ed Reed as the football program's Chief of Staff. Ozzie Newsome reflects on how the Ravens found John Harbaugh.
Head Coach John Harbaugh
news

John Harbaugh Won't 'Run Scared' as NFL Prepares for Football

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the NFL will have to be 'adaptable, flexible and smart' as it opens its doors from a virtual offseason.
Matt Skura Is Ahead of Schedule After Major Knee Injury
news

Matt Skura Is Ahead of Schedule After Major Knee Injury

The Ravens' starting center blew the Ravens' conditioning test away, per Head Coach John Harbaugh.
Seattle Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney
news

Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney Could Still Land in Cleveland

Bengals have had talks about an extension with A.J. Green, but it's complicated. Steelers captain Cameron Hayward speaks out on playing amidst COVID and player protests.
Head Coach John Harbaugh and CB Jimmy Smith
news

Late for Work 6/22: Super Bowl Appearance Defines 'Successful' Season for Ravens 

The Ravens have the second-best odds to land Jamal Adams. Geno Stone is in a favorable situation. Jimmy Smith is putting in the offseason work. 
J.K. Dobbins (AP/Todd Rosenberg)
news

J.K. Dobbins Knows His Father Would Be Proud

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins honors his late father by reaching the NFL and wearing the same number his father wore in high school.
Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Matthew Judon's climb from fifth-round pick to Pro Bowl has been impressive.
S Jamal Adams
news

Late for Work 6/19: Ravens Reportedly Among Seven Teams on Jamal Adams' Trade List

Lamar Jackson excels at going through his progressions. NFL.com's Gil Brandt says the Ravens should never let Ronnie Stanley leave. Matt Skura reportedly passes the Ravens' conditioning test.
Left: Mark Azevedo; Right: David Blackburn
news

Eric DeCosta Announces New Titles for Three Staff Members

Three members of the Ravens personnel department have been awarded new titles.
Baltimore Ravens offensive line
news

Late for Work 6/18: Colin Cowherd: Predicting Ravens to Go 16-0 Is 'Not Ridiculous'

Will Ravens-Bengals become the AFC North's biggest rivalry? Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker are among seven Ravens on ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team, and John Harbaugh is named the division's coach of the decade. Derrick Mason and Shannon Sharpe make The Athletic's list of all-time best unrestricted free agents at each position.

Advertising