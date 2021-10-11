A Physical Freak and Gentle Giant, Haloti Ngata Emotional About Ring of Honor Induction

Ngata and Suggs were extremely close, longtime locker mates who couldn't be much more different personality wise, but who bonded like few other teammates. Ngata also took other younger players under his wing, including linebacker Pernell McPhee.

"Everything he did, he was humble with it," McPhee said. "Every big play he made, he was like, 'I was supposed to do that.' And he loved his teammates so much. He was like a protector for me on the field. He just meant so much to me. I miss 'Big Boy.'"

These days, Ngata is playing with his four boys and enjoying the outdoors with his family. He loves hunting and fishing, and in 2019 hiked Mount Kilimanjaro to announce his retirement in spectacular fashion.

But when it comes to Monday night's speech, Ngata expects to have some "rookie" nerves. Don't expect it to go too long. "I hate public speaking, so I am going to have a lot of butterflies when it comes to Monday night," he said.

Ngata will have dozens of family members and friends with him at the game. His thoughts will be with the two looking down from above.

"Being able to show my parents through me is pretty awesome," he said. "I'm going to have all my siblings there and to share that moment with them and have them see our last name up there is going to be special.