Around the AFC North: The Latest on Aaron Rodgers' Trip to Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Reports, Gives Stamp of Approval to Offseason Defensive Moves

Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow reported to voluntary offseason workouts last week and likes what the Bengals have done this offseason, even though the focus was on defense.

After the defense struggled in recent years, the Bengals traded for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, signed defensive end Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook, and drafted pass rusher Cashius Howell.

Those additions have made Burrow confident he's on the same page with Cincinnati's organization. He is eager for Cincinnati to re-emerge as a Super Bowl contender after missing the playoffs the past three seasons and believes the Bengals are headed in the right direction.

"I'm really excited about the moves we made this offseason," Burrow said in an interview with Vanity Fair, via Ben Baby of ESPN. "We need to get better, so it was exciting to see the initiative from everybody in the organization to realize that we're in this exciting stage.

"We're in our primes playing great football. Finding guys like Dexter and Bryan Cook and Boye to really solidify that defense so the young guys can also kind of rise up. We're really going to try to achieve what we want to achieve."

As the Bengals retool their defense, defensive back Dax Hill has expressed his desire to play exclusively at outside cornerback next season. Hill has played safety and began the 2025 season as a slot corner. However, he started outside for the final nine games and found his comfort zone.