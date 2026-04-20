Around the AFC North: Draft Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

With Lawrence in the fold, the Bengals can turn their attention to other defensive needs, but they'll have to wait until Round 2. They lost veteran pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to the Ravens in free agency and need to improve their pass defense, which ranked 31st in the NFL in 2025.

Most popular mock draft pick: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Bengals targeting Howell in the second round. He had 11.5 sacks and 16.5 sacks for loss last season. Joining the Bengals would reunite Howell with his former A&M teammate, Shemar Stewart, who they drafted in Round 1 last year.