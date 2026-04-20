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Around the AFC North: Draft Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

Apr 20, 2026 at 01:20 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate
Gareth Patterson/AP Photo
Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

The 2026 NFL draft begins Thursday night (Round 1) in Pittsburgh and continues Friday (Rounds 2-3) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7). Here's a look at the Ravens' division rivals entering the draft:

Cincinnati Bengals: Trading for Dexter Lawrence Changes Draft Strategy

Total picks: 7

  • Round 2: 41st overall
  • Round 3: 72
  • Round 4: 110
  • Round 6: 189, 199
  • Round 7: 221, 226

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, cornerback, safety

The Bengals took a big swing at improving their defensive front on Saturday, trading the 10th pick to the New York Giants in exchange for three-time Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence. After Saturday's trade, Lawrence signed a one-year contract extension reportedly worth $28 million that will keep him tied contractually to the Bengals for the next three seasons.

With Lawrence in the fold, the Bengals can turn their attention to other defensive needs, but they'll have to wait until Round 2. They lost veteran pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to the Ravens in free agency and need to improve their pass defense, which ranked 31st in the NFL in 2025.

Most popular mock draft pick: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Bengals targeting Howell in the second round. He had 11.5 sacks and 16.5 sacks for loss last season. Joining the Bengals would reunite Howell with his former A&M teammate, Shemar Stewart, who they drafted in Round 1 last year.

"Bengals fans will see 'Texas A&M edge rusher' and have flashbacks to last April, when the team took Shemar Stewart despite his 4.5 sacks over three seasons with the Aggies. Stewart ended up with one sack as a rookie. Howell wears the same uniform but is on the other end of the spectrum. He had 11.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last season. That's big-time production for a Cincinnati team that just lost Trey Hendrickson." - Kiper

Pittsburgh Steelers: Offensive Tackle Could Be First of Their 12 Picks

Total picks: 12

  • Round 1: 21
  • Round 2: 53
  • Round 3: 76, 85, 99
  • Round 4: 121, 135
  • Round 5: 161
  • Round 6: 216
  • Round 7: 224, 230, 237

Biggest needs: offensive tackle, wide receiver, offensive guard

Steelers starting left tackle Broderick Jones reportedly suffered a setback while recovering from the neck injury he suffered last season, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones' uncertain status for the start of next season could make Pittsburgh more inclined to target an offensive tackle at No 21. With 12 picks, the Steelers have the draft ammunition to trade up if a tackle they like begins to fall.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on whether he'll be back for this season, and no decision is expected before the draft, per insider Ian Rapoport. The Steelers have been linked to several quarterback prospects, including Alabama's Ty Simpson.

Most popular mock draft choice: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

"Broderick Jones has underwhelmed at left tackle. With Miller in the fold, Troy Fautanu could move to the blind side in Jones' place, thus clearing a spot for the rookie at right tackle." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns: Trading Back From No. 6 Pick Is Reportedly Being Considered

Total picks: 9

  • Round 1: 6, 24
  • Round 2: 39
  • Round 3: 70
  • Round 4: 107
  • Round 5: 146, 149
  • Round 6: 206
  • Round 7: 248

Biggest needs: offensive line, wide receiver, tight end depth

The Browns, who hold two first-round picks, are reportedly taking calls about trading down from No. 6, according to Schefter. They'd like to have more draft capital to strengthen their offensive line in front of whoever plays quarterback. New head coach Todd Monken also wants more offensive playmakers.

Most popular mock draft choice: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

"It feels like the Browns need to land an offensive tackle and receiver with their two first-round selections. In this simulation, they're willing to gamble that a Round 1-caliber tackle will be waiting for them at Pick No. 24, selecting the highly enticing Tate here." - Jeremiah

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