Around the AFC North: Draft Grades & Recap of Rivals' Picks

With the 2026 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, here is a look at how the Ravens' rivals did:
Cleveland Browns: Offense Revamped With Early Selections
- Round 1: OL Spencer Fano, Utah (9th overall)
- Round 1: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M (24)
- Round 2: WR Denzel Boston, Washington (39)
- Round 2: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo (58)
- Round 3: OT Austin Barber, Florida (86)
- Round 5: C Parker Brailsford, Alabama (146)
- Round 5: LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama (149)
- Round 5: TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati (170)
- Round 6: QB Taylen Green, Arkansas (182)
- Round 7: TE Carsen Ryan, BYU (248)
New Head Coach Todd Monken is a happy man. He and whoever the Browns' starting quarterback will be in Week 1 will have plenty of shiny new toys at their disposal.
The Browns were active early in the draft and left with potentially three Day 1 starters on offense. Fano gives Cleveland a versatile blocker who will start at left tackle. Concepcion is a dynamic weapon, and the 6-foot-4 Boston is a reliable red-zone and contested-catch target.
Cleveland also took McNeil-Warren, who was considered by many pundits as a first-round talent, on Day 2 to bolster their secondary.
Here are pundits' draft grades for the Browns:
Mel Kiper Kr., ESPN: "Grade: A. The Browns received an A-plus from me last year, and the class lived up to expectations. Carson Schwesinger was Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. were the main catalysts of the offense, but all seven picks chipped in at some point during Year 1. I don't know that Cleveland's 2026 group of draft picks will have the same impact, but this is another good group which should have Week 1 roles. Another good draft weekend for the Browns."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: "Grade: A-. The Browns found a potential starting tackle early in Round 1, grabbing the athletic, versatile Fano in spite of his lack of ideal length. They also met their need for a receiver and returner by snagging the explosive (if inconsistent) Concepcion with the first-round pick received from Jacksonville in the Travis Hunter trade last April. Cleveland found great value on Friday night, as well, taking hard-hitting safety McNeil-Warren in Round 2 and the athletic, stout Barber in Round 3. The icing on the Browns' Day 2 cake was trading the third-rounder acquired from the Chiefs for two fourth-rounders this year and a 2027 fourth from the Giants."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: "Grade: B+. Fano was a good start to the draft to help rebuild the offensive line and GM Andrew Berry followed up well with Barber a little later. McNeil-Warren was a falling start that had to be caught for the defense. Concepcion and Boston fill huge needs, but that's putting on a lot them together given Concepcion's concerns with hands and Boston's worry with speed."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Third-Round Quarterback Adds Uncertainty on Aaron Rodgers Decision
- Round 1: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State (21)
- Round 2: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama (47)
- Round 3: QB Drew Allar, Penn State (76)
- Round 3: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia (85)
- Round 3: OG Gennings Dunker, Iowa (96)
- Round 4: WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa (121)
- Round 5: TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana (169)
- Round 6: DE Gabe Rubio, Notre Dame (210)
- Round 7: S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma (224)
- Round 7: RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy (230)
The Steelers continue to wait for Aaron Rodgers' decision to retire or return for another year, but that didn't stop the front office from drafting Rodgers' potential successor. The 6-foot-5, big-armed Allar has unique physical traits but is considered to be a developmental prospect who is coming off a serious ankle injury that required surgery. He will join former sixth-round pick Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph in the quarterback room.
The Steelers also addressed their offensive line with the Iheanachor and Dunker selections and grabbed Bernard to complement DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.
Pittsburgh was reportedly interested in trading up to snipe guard Vega Ioane and the Steelers had wide receiver Makai Lemon on the phone before the Eagles traded ahead to get him. The Steelers pivoted and got a wide receiver and offensive lineman on Day 2.
Kiper: "Grade: B. While Rodgers' delayed decision complicates things, Pittsburgh ultimately went another direction in Round 1 and picked OT Max Iheanachor, who has a terrific story. After coming to the United States from Nigeria, Iheanachor picked up football late and didn't play in his first game until 2022. But don't let that fool you. He already has 31 starts of experience. Iheanachor has nearly 34-inch arms and 4.91 speed at 321 pounds, and he keeps getting better. Pittsburgh has two first-round picks manning the tackle spots right now in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu (both selected in the past four drafts), but if Jones has to miss time with his lingering neck injury, there's a path forward. In the meantime, Iheanachor can keep developing; he's just scratching the surface of what he can be."
Reuter: "Grade: A-. With Broderick Jones' future in flux (he's attempting to recover from a neck injury and nearing the end of his rookie contract), losing out on receiver Malik Lemon could prove to be a blessing in disguise, if the physical, quick-footed Iheanachor keeps things intact up front. And Bernard's strength, route-running skills and elusiveness after the catch give him a chance to be just as good as Lemon in the long run. Pittsburgh used the third-round pick received from Dallas in exchange for receiver George Pickens to select Allar, who is coming off injury and did not have Day 2-worthy film but certainly has the physical tools to be an NFL starter. Everette was not a consistent performer last season, either, but -- like Allar -- has the tools to start at the next level. Dunker was an excellent value late in the third, projecting as a long-time interior starter because of his short-area quickness and nasty attitude."
Iyer: "Grade: B. GM Omar Khan gets knocked a little for the Makai Lemon snafu in Round 1, but Iheanchor might be the better pick, anyway, knowing they could jump on Germie Bernard later. Dunker and Heidenreich were the best picks later to help the running game. But the pick of Allar was so atrocious, it dropped the grade hard from 'A' status."
Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals Continue to Address Defensive Woes
- Round 2: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (41)
- Round 3: CB Tacario Davis, Washington (72)
- Round 4: C Connor Lew, Auburn (128)
- Round 4: WR Colbie Young, Georgia (140)
- Round 6: OT Brian Parker II, Duke (189)
- Round 7: TE Jack Endries, Texas (221)
- Round 7: DT Landon Robinson, Navy (226)
The Bengals made a bold move before the draft, sending the 10th-overall pick to the Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
After giving up the second-most yards per game last season, Cincinnati continued to shore up its defensive front. Howell was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year with 11 sacks and explosive first step. The Bengals then added the 6-foot-4 Davis to the back end. The Bengals also potentially found a new starting center in Lew, who was one of the top centers in this year's draft.
Kiper: "Grade: B. This year, Cincinnati came on the clock at No. 41 and took Cashius Howell, an extremely productive edge rusher. Howell had 11.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last season, getting blockers off balance and beating them with superfast inside moves. He ran a 4.59 at 253 pounds -- that's quick. But will his 30¼-inch arms be a factor? Mansoor Delane was a popular match for Cincinnati at No. 10 before the Lawrence trade, and while Tacario Davis in the third round isn't that level of premier cover CB1, he should be a solid option opposite DJ Turner II. The Bengals have to find a way to keep Joe Burrow happy and capitalize on the potent offense he leads. That means fielding a better defense; it's hard to win football games when the team is giving up a league-high 6.2 yards per play. Did the Bengals do enough? I'm not so sure."
Reuter: "Grade: B. Cincinnati did well on Day 2, breaking team precedent by taking Howell, a smaller edge with speed, then adding Davis' height and quick feet to a secondary facing the potential loss of multiple veterans in free agency next year. Lew is coming off an ACL injury, which is why he was still available in Round 4, but I expect him to be starting at center by 2027. Young's a big receiver who should compete for playing time in 2026. Picking Parker after Lew seemed a bit duplicative, although the Bengals apparently view Parker as someone who can play outside in addition to the interior spots, where he best projects. Endries isn't elite in any one area, but he was productive at Cal and Texas, giving the Bengals nice value in the seventh round."
Iyer: "Grade: A. Personnel lead Duke Tobin did well without a first-rounder and getting Dexter Lawrence from the Giants should be considered adjacent to this class. Howell and Davis upgrade the pass defense plenty with high energy. Lew can battle for a starting job at guard with immediate impact. Endries was a good value to add as a unique target for Joe Burrow."