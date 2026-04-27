Around the AFC North: Draft Grades & Recap of Rivals' Picks

The Steelers continue to wait for Aaron Rodgers' decision to retire or return for another year, but that didn't stop the front office from drafting Rodgers' potential successor. The 6-foot-5, big-armed Allar has unique physical traits but is considered to be a developmental prospect who is coming off a serious ankle injury that required surgery. He will join former sixth-round pick Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph in the quarterback room.

The Steelers also addressed their offensive line with the Iheanachor and Dunker selections and grabbed Bernard to complement DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittsburgh was reportedly interested in trading up to snipe guard Vega Ioane and the Steelers had wide receiver Makai Lemon on the phone before the Eagles traded ahead to get him. The Steelers pivoted and got a wide receiver and offensive lineman on Day 2.

Kiper: "Grade: B. While Rodgers' delayed decision complicates things, Pittsburgh ultimately went another direction in Round 1 and picked OT Max Iheanachor, who has a terrific story. After coming to the United States from Nigeria, Iheanachor picked up football late and didn't play in his first game until 2022. But don't let that fool you. He already has 31 starts of experience. Iheanachor has nearly 34-inch arms and 4.91 speed at 321 pounds, and he keeps getting better. Pittsburgh has two first-round picks manning the tackle spots right now in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu (both selected in the past four drafts), but if Jones has to miss time with his lingering neck injury, there's a path forward. In the meantime, Iheanachor can keep developing; he's just scratching the surface of what he can be."

Reuter: "Grade: A-. With Broderick Jones' future in flux (he's attempting to recover from a neck injury and nearing the end of his rookie contract), losing out on receiver Malik Lemon could prove to be a blessing in disguise, if the physical, quick-footed Iheanachor keeps things intact up front. And Bernard's strength, route-running skills and elusiveness after the catch give him a chance to be just as good as Lemon in the long run. Pittsburgh used the third-round pick received from Dallas in exchange for receiver George Pickens to select Allar, who is coming off injury and did not have Day 2-worthy film but certainly has the physical tools to be an NFL starter. Everette was not a consistent performer last season, either, but -- like Allar -- has the tools to start at the next level. Dunker was an excellent value late in the third, projecting as a long-time interior starter because of his short-area quickness and nasty attitude."