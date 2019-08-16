Aaron Rodgers Is a Lamar Jackson Fan, But Does Have Some Advice

Here's the thing. Jackson has a unique talent as a runner. Should he be cognizant of protecting himself? Yes. Should he, or the Ravens, take away part of what makes him special? No.

Jackson and Head Coach John Harbaugh are on the same page. They're not going to operate out of fear of injury.

"What are you going to do? He's going to play football," Harbaugh said when asked about Jackson running in a preseason game.

"We're not trying to run him. We're not running those plays. He's in the pocket, and he's staying in the pocket a lot. It's not like he's trying to run, but sometimes … What are you going to do? You can't hold him back forever. He looked good on the play. He looked good on a lot of plays."