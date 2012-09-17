AFC North and NFL Roundup: Week of Sept. 17-21





Friday, Sept. 21



Linebackers Hobbled For Steelers

Outside linebacker James Harrison will likely miss his third consecutive game because of a knee injury, leaving the Steelers with a hole at linebacker. The saving grace for Pittsburgh has been that healthy of LaMarr Woodley, who is off to a solid start this season. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Veteran CB Brown Has Role Reduced

Veteran cornerback Sheldon Brown has been demoted on the Browns defense and said that he could have played more last week against Cincinnati. The Browns said that they limited his action because of a neck injury, but the cornerback said he was healthy enough to play. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

Burfict Now A Starter

Undrafted free-agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict has worked his way into a starting role for the Cincinnati Bengals. Once regarded as a first-round talent, Burfict went undrafted mostly because of off-the-field issues. But he's fit in well with the Bengals and worked his way up the depth chart. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

Giants Top Panthers In Primetime

The New York Giants topped the Carolina Panthers 36-7 on Thursday Night Football. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton struggled in primetime, and he was outduled by a Giants offense led by Eli Manning and running back Andre Brown. [SI.com] Thursday, Sept. 20



Roethlisberger Has Some Unpleasant Oakland Memories

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers have some unpleasant memories of playing in Oakland, where they will travel to this weekend. They last played in Oakland in 2006 and Roethlisberger threw four interceptions. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Browns Owner Talks About Adding Retractable Roof

New Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam met with city leaders yesterday and discussed the possibility to putting a retractable roof on Cleveland Browns Stadium to make the facility usable year-round. Haslam said he's not ruling anything out at this point. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

Dunlap, Scott Close To Returning

Running back Bernard Scott and defensive end Carlos Dunlap are close to returning after missing the first two games of the season because of injuries. Dunlap is a starter and Scott was expected to be a key piece in the backfield behind starter BenJarvus Green-Ellis. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

WR Morgan Received Death Threats On Twitter

Following their loss on Sunday, Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Morgan received death threats on Twitter. Morgan was penalized late in the game for unsportsmanlike conduct, which put the Redskins in a long field goal situation and kicker Billy Cundiff missed a 62-yard attempt. [SI.com] Wednesday, Sept. 19



Tomlin Unhappy With RBs

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said yesterday that he is no pleased with the performance of his team's running game so far this season. "We haven't run the ball as well as we have liked," Tomlin said about the running game. Pittsburgh has 141 rushing yards in two games. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Brown Confirms He'll Attend Legends Ceremony

Former Browns defensive back Clarence Scott and running back Ernie Green will be inducted in the Cleveland Browns Legends this weekend, and all-time great Jim Brown plans to attend. Brown has been at odds with the organization since Mike Holmgren took over as team president. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

DE Anderson Placed On IR

The Bengals placed defensive end Jamaal Anderson on injured reserve after he tore his quad in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Browns. Anderson had seen plenty of playing time in the first two games because starter Carlos Dunlap was out with a knee injury. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

NFL Films President Sabol Dies

NFL Films President Steve Sabol died of brain cancer Tuesday at the age of 69. Steve and his father Ed founded NFL Films, which helped turn the NFL into the league it is today and revolutionized sports broadcasting. [SI.com] Tuesday, Sept. 18



Few Signs Of Rust For WR WallaceWide receiver Mike Wallace is off to the fastest scoring start of his career after skipping all of training camp during a contract dispute. He has shown few signs of rust during the Steelers first two regular season games and has proven to be a critical piece of the offense. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Browns Hope To Avoid 3-0 Start

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to get their first win of the season on Sunday to avoid going 0-3 to start the season. Since 1990, only three teams that started the year with three straight losses have gone on to make the playoffs. Cleveland plays the Buffalo Bills (1-1) this weekend. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

Zimmer Not Pleased With Defense

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Mike Zimmer is frustrated with the performance of his defense after the first two games of the season. They have allowed more than 400 yards in their first two games and Zimmer said, "There's lots of things we're not doing good right now." [Cincinnati Enquirer]