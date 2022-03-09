Ravens Place Alejandro Villanueva on Reserve/Retired List

Villanueva was highly respected around the NFL, serving as a lieutenant after his college career at Army. He was deployed to Afghanistan three times, serving as a rifle platoon leader and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for rescuing wounded soldiers while under enemy fire.

Villanueva was reluctant to speak about his military heroism, but his work supporting military families through charity efforts was well known around Pittsburgh. After he struggled at right tackle Week 1 against the Raiders, he talked about his mindset during competition. It was clear that he cared about his performance and his teammates, and that it bothered him whenever he didn't play up to the standard he expected.