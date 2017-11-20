Alex Collins Finally Got to Show Off Irish Dancing Touchdown Celebration

It was the touchdown celebration everyone has been waiting for.
Ravens running back Alex Collins became a national story earlier this year because of his Irish dance background and for sticking up for a young boy who had been bullied for Irish dancing, but he had yet to show off his dance moves in the end zone.
Collins came into the Week 11 matchup with the Green Bay Packers searching for his first touchdown of the season, and he finally found the end zone late in the fourth quarter on a three 3-yard carry. It was his first touchdown in 123 touches this year, and Collins appropriately broke out a jig for the occasion.
When the Ravens got to the locker room, Collins was rewarded with a game ball.
"That was great," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's just done a great job for us."
Collins carried 20 times for 49 yards and a score in the 23-0 victory over Green Bay, continuing his stellar first season in Baltimore. He's carried 113 times for 570 yards this season.
The rotation of running backs was a big question going into the game because Danny Woodhead returned from injured reserve for the first time since Week 1. Terrance West was also healthy enough to play after missing the last month with a calf injury.
Baltimore decided to stick with Collins as the featured back. Javorius Allen received just three carries and Woodhead got one, as Collins took 38 snaps compared to 13 for Woodhead and 10 for Allen. Baltimore decided to make West a healthy scratch.
The distribution was an indication that the Ravens plan to continue featuring Collins down the stretch run of the season, particularly on early downs. He's shown the most punch of anyone in the backfield throughout the year after getting promoted from the practice squad, and he looks like he'll continue to be the team's lead back even as the Ravens have more options.
"Danny came in and played really well and Buck had his usual really solid game," Harbaugh said. "Now Terrance is back and he's chomping at the bit to get out there. I like that kind of situation where you have guys competing."