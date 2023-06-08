Late for Work 6/8: Every AFC North Team Projected to Have a Winning Record in 2023

Zrebiec also weighed in on the topic.

"DeCosta plays things close to the vest, so it's always difficult to know what he's up to when it comes to player additions. That's why the fact that there's been no indication that the Ravens are bidding on free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins doesn't necessarily mean they're not or won't be in the mix," Zrebiec wrote. "But if Hopkins is intent on going to the highest bidder or exceeding or matching [Odell] Beckham's one-year, $15 million deal, as several reports have indicated, it's hard to believe Baltimore is seriously involved."

Ravens Named a Top Landing Spot for Danielle Hunter

It's widely believed the Ravens will add a veteran pass rusher before the start of the season, and now a three-time Pro Bowler could be on the trade block. The Minnesota Vikings have been fielding trade calls for Danielle Hunter, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson named the Ravens as one of the top landing spots for the 28-year-old Hunter, who had 10.5 sacks last season and 71 sacks over seven seasons.

"Baltimore has been willing to trade draft picks for veteran assets in the past," Robinson wrote. "Just last year, the Ravens shipped their second-round selection to the Bears for linebacker Roquan Smith, whom they subsequently made the highest-paid player at his position. Hunter's new deal wouldn't pay him at that level, but Baltimore could work out a reasonable contract to keep him with the Ravens for the next several seasons."

Roquan Smith Is No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's Linebacker Rankings

It was noted in Late for Work last week that Smith did not crack the top five in Pro Football Focus' linebacker rankings. Smith fared better in Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano’s rankings, coming in at No. 2.

"It didn't take Smith long to establish himself as one of the best players on a talented roster," Manzano wrote. "After being traded by the Bears in November, Smith recorded 86 total tackles in nine games with the Ravens — and the Baltimore defense held opponents to 14.6 points per game with Smith on the field.

"Overall, Smith had a career 2022 season, with 169 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions. Smith, 26, also earned his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections. Smith's sideline-to-sideline speed, intensity and leadership on and off the field paved the way for him to receive a five-year, $100 million contract extension from the Ravens, making him the highest-paid linebacker in the league."

