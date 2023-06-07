Patrick Queen Fires Back at Madden24 Trailer

EA Sports unveiled the Madden24 cover Wednesday morning, including a trailer for the new video game, and let's just say it did Patrick Queen dirty.
The trailer ends with a video game simulation of cover boy Bills quarterback Josh Allen trucking the Ravens linebacker on the goal line (and stiff-arming safety Geno Stone).
The Ravens players took notice and chirped back at EA Sports on Twitter.
As always, the film don't lie.
In a Week 4 matchup last season, Queen had three quarterback hits on Allen and five tackles. Most notably, Queen was flattened zero times. The Bills did win, 23-20, however and Allen scored on an 11-yard run with Queen in pursuit.
The Ravens and Bills don't play each other in the 2023 regular season, but let's hope for a real-life rematch in the postseason.