Analyzing Fans' Vote on the All-Time Ravens Team

More than 8,000 fans voted on the Ravens' All-Time Team at the 25-year mark.

While there were a lot of easy calls, the final voting tally showed some extremely close calls and glaring omissions.

The tightest contest came at quarterback, where Lamar Jackson tallied 3,967 votes and Joe Flacco had 3,906. That razor-thin margin shows how tough a call this was for fans.

On one hand, Flacco has been one of the best postseason quarterbacks in league history. First and foremost, he brought Baltimore a second Super Bowl.

He was the driver in that postseason run, taking home Super Bowl MVP honors after a historic showing with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, tying Joe Montana. Flacco has 10 playoff wins on his resume, including a record-tying eight on the road. Meanwhile, Jackson has yet to win a playoff game in two appearances.

Plus, Flacco was the Ravens' quarterback for more than a decade, setting all the team's franchise passing records along the way. Maybe Jackson will top those records eventually, but he's nearly 34,000 passing yards and 170 passing touchdowns behind right now.

On the other hand, Flacco never had a season like the one Jackson just had in 2019. He set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback, led the league in touchdown passes, and was named just the second unanimous MVP in league history. He steered the Ravens to the best regular-season record (14-2) in franchise history.