Mailbag: Analyzing Ravens' Free Agency Strategy

Downing: It's no surprise that we're getting lots of questions about a potential reunion with Za'Darius Smith. He was a quality player during his four years in Baltimore before going to Green Bay on a big-time contract and blossoming into one of the league's best defenders. The two big questions with Smith are his health and the price tag. The Packers released him this offseason after he was limited to one game in 2021 because of a back issue (he returned for the playoffs), and that cleared some much-needed cap space in Green Bay. If Smith is healthy, he would be a terrific addition to this defense. He had 26 sacks between 2019-2020, and the Ravens could use that help in the pass-rush department. Putting him opposite Odafe Oweh would give the Ravens a pair of dynamic athletes coming off the edge, and Smith would also give the Ravens another veteran presence on the defense.