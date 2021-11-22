Another Roller Coaster Day For Defense Ends in Victory

Until Dalton entered the game after Justin Fields was injured in the third quarter, Baltimore's defense was keeping the Bears in check. But Dalton has broken Baltimore's hearts before with the Cincinnati Bengals, most notably in 2017 when his late-game touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd in Week 17 lifted Cincinnati to victory and denied Baltimore a playoff berth.

When Dalton entered the game Sunday, it sparked the Bears' offense immediately. His first pass was a 23-yard completion to Jimmy Graham. His second pass was the touchdown to Darnell Mooney, which was really just a short toss to the right flat. Mooney used his speed to do the rest for a 60-yard touchdown. Brandon Stephens and Chuck Clark both had a chance to tackle Mooney, but he found a lane between them and accelerated into the open field.

It was the ninth play of 50 yards or more that Baltimore has allowed this season, and defensive end Calais Campbell said it should have been prevented.

"We have to get that one guy down," Campbell said. "We can't let them score on that. He's a great player. He's been a heck of a player. You have to give him his respect, but at the same time, we have to find a way to make that play."

It was the second straight game that the Ravens have had more trouble with a backup quarterback than the starter. Against the Dolphins in Week 10, Tua Tagovailoa entered the game in relief of injured Jacoby Brissett and sparked Miami to victory. Dalton had a similar impact on this game, changing the tempo of the offense and taking advantage when he saw open receivers.

"I think sometimes, it's just that a new player comes in, and it gives them a spark," Campbell said. "It just happens sometimes."

Chicago's go-ahead touchdown to Goodwin was even more devastating because it put the Bears ahead with less than two minutes to play. It was fourth-and 11, and the Bears only had one timeout. Just one more defensive stop, and Baltimore would clinch the victory.