Anthony Brown Elevated From Practice Squad for Cleveland

Anthony Brown has been elevated from the practice squad to serve as the Ravens' backup quarterback in Saturday's game in Cleveland.

Brown stepped in after Tyler Huntley exited last week's game in Pittsburgh with a concussion. The undrafted rookie completed three of five passes for 16 yards, including one from the Ravens' own 1-yard line and two on the game's decisive drive.

"He really did a good job stepping in like that," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "[He] really hadn't taken any real reps with the first team, so it's a real credit to him. [It was] really exciting for him; we're really proud of him."

Huntley has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to start against the Browns with Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out. Jackson will miss a second straight game.

The Ravens did not elevate veteran quarterback Brett Hundley for Saturday's game, meaning they will have two quarterbacks active. Head Coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that they would consider having three, but Huntley is totally healthy and ready to go.

Huntley spoke this week about the need to protect himself better from big hits, particularly as a runner. While Brown played well in Pittsburgh, the Ravens don't want to find themselves turning to the No. 3 quarterback again.