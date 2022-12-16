Anthony Brown Elevated From Practice Squad for Cleveland

Dec 16, 2022 at 05:07 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121622-Brown
Don Wright/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Anthony Brown has been elevated from the practice squad to serve as the Ravens' backup quarterback in Saturday's game in Cleveland.

Brown stepped in after Tyler Huntley exited last week's game in Pittsburgh with a concussion. The undrafted rookie completed three of five passes for 16 yards, including one from the Ravens' own 1-yard line and two on the game's decisive drive.

"He really did a good job stepping in like that," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "[He] really hadn't taken any real reps with the first team, so it's a real credit to him. [It was] really exciting for him; we're really proud of him."

Huntley has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to start against the Browns with Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out. Jackson will miss a second straight game.

The Ravens did not elevate veteran quarterback Brett Hundley for Saturday's game, meaning they will have two quarterbacks active. Head Coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that they would consider having three, but Huntley is totally healthy and ready to go.

Huntley spoke this week about the need to protect himself better from big hits, particularly as a runner. While Brown played well in Pittsburgh, the Ravens don't want to find themselves turning to the No. 3 quarterback again.

When asked last week who the emergency quarterback behind Brown would be, Harbaugh said, "We're going to keep that top secret information right now, but we do have a name. I did ask that question recently, so we have a guy."

Related Content

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and the top matchup.

news

Ravens Offensive Lineman Has Gone From Underdog to Powers-house

Ben Powers is the top-graded pass-blocking guard in the NFL and a key piece of the Ravens' rushing battering ram.

news

Late for Work 12/16: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Game

GM Eric DeCosta gets a 'solid B' grade from The Athletic. The Ravens take a running back in The Ringer's mock draft.

news

Pundit Picks: Analysts Disagree With Vegas, Favor Ravens

Most analysts are picking the Ravens to score a win in Cleveland in Week 14.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Says 'I Don't Think I Had a Concussion'

Sitting out a game never sits well with Kevin Zeitler. Ravens are aware that Nick Chubb can make any play a big play.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Cleared, Lamar Jackson Ruled Out

Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses practiced throughout the week and fully on Thursday.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Hope to Keep Turning Fortunes With This Combo

The Ravens are wearing their white jerseys and black pants for Saturday's game against the Browns.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Here's how to track all the action Saturday afternoon when the Ravens (9-4) visit the Browns (5-8) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

news

Late for Work 12/15: Ravens Reportedly Trying to Sign Roquan Smith Before End of the Season

J.K. Dobbins proved that he is a 'difference-maker.' Matt Stover says he's glad to be mentioned in the same sentence as Justin Tucker. The Ravens select a cornerback in Todd McShay's first mock draft.

news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Getting Double-Teamed 'More Than He Ever Has'

Greg Roman's play-calling showed confidence in Anthony Brown. The Ravens have spoken to Tyler Huntley about avoiding big hits. Mike Macdonald continues to evaluate how to improve Baltimore's defense during the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarter.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Returns to Full Practice

Lamar Jackson doesn't practice again. No other Ravens other than veterans who typically get rest days are missing.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising