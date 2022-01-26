Anthony Levine Sr. Is Retiring After a Decade With Ravens

Levine's NFL story is a great one with lessons that he's imparted on the many young Ravens players he's taken under his wing.

He entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee State and spent his first two years on Green Bay's practice squad. Aaron Rodgers nicknamed the pesky scout team safety "Master of Disaster" because Levine kept defying coaches' assignments to make plays on the ball. While coaches chewed him out, Rodgers kept telling him to do it.

Levine told the Packers he wasn't going to join them for a third year on the practice squad in 2012, and instead bolted for Baltimore as soon as the Ravens called. He loved the idea of playing alongside Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

But when Levine got to Baltimore, it soon became clear that his avenue to the field was going to be via special teams. So he adopted the role, put everything he had into it, and grew to love it. While others didn't want to do the dirty work, Levine volunteered for it.

"Special teams is one play, all-out. It's basically a free-for-all," Levine said. "It's your chance to go out and make an impact.