Presented by

Late for Work 1/26: Ravens Named Best Fit for This Quarterback Prospect

Jan 26, 2023 at 09:29 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

012623-Richardson
Logan Bowles/AP Photos
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022, in Gainesville,Fla.

Ravens Named Best Fit for This Top Quarterback Prospect

The Ravens have made it clear that they want to sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract. If that doesn't happen, there's a growing sentiment that Baltimore would be an ideal landing spot for one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft.

Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema named the Ravens as the best fit for Florida's Anthony Richardson.

"This makes too much sense, right?" Sikkema wrote. "… If they can't get a deal done, expect Jackson to get the franchise tag. If he gets the tag, one of two scenarios could play out. Jackson could play under the tag, in which drafting a player like Richardson would be ideal since he could sit for at least a full year behind one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league — a skill set Richardson would love to emulate. Or Jackson could not play on the tag, forcing his way out, in which case Richardson could take over an offense that has been well-equipped to emphasize the rushing ability of a quarterback. Though Richardson finished 2022 with a passing grade of just 69.4, he earned an 85.1 rushing grade."

Sikkema is not alone in thinking that the Ravens and Richardson are a good match. As noted in Late for Work earlier this week, both NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks have the Ravens taking Richardson with the 22nd-overall pick in their mock drafts.

The Ravens have selected three quarterbacks in the first round in their history: Kyle Boller (2003), Joe Flacco (2008), and Jackson (2018).

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't see Richardson still being available when the Ravens are on the clock — he has the Carolina Panthers selecting Richardson with the ninth-overall pick in his first mock draft.

Richardson is a polarizing prospect because he's a phenomenal runner but there are questions about his ability as a passer. Kiper believes Richardson needs time to develop and shouldn't play as a rookie.

"He's not an NFL-ready thrower. But he is an awesome talent, a raw quarterback in a 6-foot-4 frame who would be one of the league's most electrifying runners as soon as he steps on the field," Kiper wrote. "His size and physical tools cannot be taught, and NFL coaches will want to work with him and try to take him to the next level. Richardson completed just 53.8% of his passes in 2022 — he has a long ways to go with his mechanics. Again, though, he has a high ceiling if a coaching staff can help him get there."

Kiper Mocks Wide Receiver to Ravens

In his aforementioned mock draft, Kiper has the Ravens selecting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston at No. 22.

"I think Jackson will be back — potentially on the franchise tag — in which case he needs someone to catch passes," Kiper wrote. "Baltimore still hasn't gotten its receiving corps right; it ranked last in the league in receiving yards by wideouts (1,517). Rashod Bateman, a first-rounder in 2021 who has struggled with injuries, has just three touchdowns in 18 career games.

"Johnston could help the Ravens stretch the field. He averaged 17.8 yards per catch for the Horned Frogs this season. At 6-4, he's still developing as a route runner, and he's a physical mismatch once he gets his body into defensive backs and leaps for the ball. Jackson could use Johnston's length in the red zone."

Not surprisingly, a number of early mock drafts have the Ravens taking a wide receiver in the first round. LSU's Kayshon Boutte, USC's Jordan Addison, and Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba have all been mocked to Baltimore.

CBS Sports Names Perfect Candidate to Be the Ravens' New Offensive Coordinator

With a dozen teams searching for an offensive coordinator, CBS Sports' Jared Dubin assigned the perfect candidate for each opening. For the Ravens, it's San Francisco 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik.

"Under former Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens consistently had one of the most effective running games in the NFL," Dubin wrote. "Being able to build a scheme around Lamar Jackson — arguably the best rushing threat at the quarterback position in the history of the league — will do that for you. Early in Roman's tenure, the Ravens were able to marry that run game with a strong, downfield passing attack based mostly around play action. But the passing concepts grew increasingly stale in more recent seasons, and Baltimore's offense took several steps backward.

"Enter Slowik, who has experience incorporating the pass in run-heavy offenses in San Francisco. He was also at the helm of the passing game under Kyle Shanahan for what was the most efficient season of Jimmy Garoppolo's career until he got injured, and obviously for these last two months with Brock Purdy under center. That seems like a good foundation for the Ravens to tap into."

You can keep up with the latest reports on the Ravens' offensive coordinator search here.

Would a Day 2 Pick Be Enough to Acquire DeAndre Hopkins?

As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly on the trade block and the Ravens are being mentioned as a potential landing spot.

What would it take to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes it's not as much as one might think.

"I think it's going to be hard for [Cardinals General Manager Monti] Ossenfort to get great value for Hopkins, maybe even to the point where keeping him is a better idea than dealing him," Breer wrote. "As it stands right now, if I had to ballpark it, I'd say a Day 2 pick would be what Arizona would get in return in a trade."

If Breer's assessment is correct, it would bode well for the Ravens if they're interested in Hopkins. Baltimore doesn't have a second-round pick (they used it to acquire All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith) and has just five selections overall.

Breer contended that Hopkins' injury history and age (he turns 31 in June) probably drives down his trade value. Also, Hopkins is due $19.45 million next season and $14.92 million in 2024. A trade partner would likely want the Cardinals to pay a significant amount of that salary.

All that said, Hopkins showed this past season that he's still a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver, as he finished with 64 receptions for 717 yards in just nine games.

Demarcus Robinson Was Ravens' Unsung Hero

Veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson signed with the Ravens in August after he was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders and he went on to lead the team's wide receivers in receptions (48) and yards (458). He also caught a 41-yard touchdown in the playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Robinson was named the Ravens' unsung hero by NFL.com's Nick Shook.

"I could easily fill this spot with Devin Duvernay, an overlooked receiver who also did a solid job in the return game when called upon, but I'm going with a personal favorite whom I've long seen as a player poised to produce with more targets," Shook wrote. "Robinson spent the first six years of his career filling the WR3/4 role in Kansas City, never seeing more than 59 targets in a season while consistently producing between 250 and 475 receiving yards each year. I figured he'd get more looks in Baltimore, where the Ravens have lacked weapons outside and traded Marquise Brown to Arizona last offseason. Instead of fully breaking out, Robinson finished with another solid season.

"He's my unsung hero, though, because he did this while again playing a secondary role with a team that ended up trotting out three different quarterbacks in 2022. No matter the passer, you can count on Robinson as a quality supporting cast member. That deserves some praise."

Quick Hits

  • PFF named tight end Isaiah Likely as the Ravens' early breakout candidate for next season.
  • Tight end Charlie Kolar appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Talk" podcast to talk about the success of 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, his teammate at Iowa State.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 1/25: NFL Executives Predict Ravens as Landing Spot for DeAndre Hopkins

Ravens enter offseason at an inflection point. Which free agent can the Ravens not afford to lose? Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum make the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

news

Late for Work 1/24: Could Ravens Be Favorites to Land Saquon Barkley?

How the Ravens can rebuild their wide receiver room. The Steelers are encouraged to pursue Ben Powers. The Ravens reportedly claim Lamar Jackson's cousin off waivers.

news

Late for Work 1/23: Reported Interview Requests Show Focus on Improving Passing Attack

'Difficult roster decisions' lie ahead for GM Eric DeCosta. Media gave props to Ravens defense after watching Bengals bully the Bills in the Divisional round. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah mocks QB to Ravens in Round 1; analysts from CBS Sports go in different directions.

news

Late for Work 1/20: Looking at Potential Candidates for Next Offensive Coordinator

Does the Ravens offense have an identity crisis? Greg Roman is the 'perfect candidate' for the Titans' offensive coordinator job.

news

Late for Work 1/19: Lamar Jackson Will Be Ravens' Quarterback in 2023, Says Former Sports Agent

A Patriots cornerback is named a free agent the Ravens should target. Should the Ravens pick up Patrick Queen's fifth-year option? The Ravens could play in London next season.

news

Late for Work 1/18: Other Than Lamar Jackson, Which Ravens Are in Line for Contract Extensions?

Tyler Linderbaum makes ESPN's list of top 10 rookies and is one of three Ravens named to NFL.com analyst's All-Rookie Teams. The Ravens take a cornerback in The Athletic's latest mock draft.

news

Late for Work 1/17: Which Wide Receivers Could Ravens Target This Offseason?

An ESPN pundit says one narrative about Lamar Jackson is an overreaction. Mike Florio says officials missed an illegal block on Bengals' fumble return for a touchdown. The Ravens have devised 'the perfect defense to slow down the Bengals offense.' Three non-wide receivers the Ravens could select in the first round.

news

Late for Work 1/16: Ravens' Defeat a 'Microcosm of Their Season'

Twitter was rocked by rookie safety Kyle Hamilton's hard-hitting takeaway. Ravens defeat a microcosm of their season; hard to not play 'what if'. Defense recognized for outstanding game. Pundits question management of final drive. Early offseason questions begin to sprout for the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 1/13: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bengals Playoff Game

Tyler Linderbaum is named Offensive Rookie of the Year by a sports analytics outlet.

news

Late for Work 1/12: 'Joe Burrow Is Going to Decimate the Ravens Defense'

How the Ravens can slow the Bengals' explosive offense again. Roquan Smith is named to the Players' All-Pro First Team.

news

Late for Work 1/11: Ray Lewis: Roquan Smith Is 'Great Leader, Built to Play Linebacker'

It's reportedly 'not looking good' for Lamar Jackson to play Sunday. How Smith's deal could impact Jackson. Pundits and players react to the Ravens extending Smith. Could DeAndre Hopkins become a Raven?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising