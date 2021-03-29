Around the AFC North: Bengals Sitting Pretty to Draft Playmaker at No. 5

Chris Roling of Bleacher Report believes Clowney would be a perfect fit for the Browns, but the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dolphins are among teams also mentioned as possibilities. The Browns have one of the league's premier pass rushers in defensive end Myles Garrett, but they are expected to lose Oliver Vernon, a free agent who had nine sacks last season before tearing his Achilles in Week 17.

Cleveland reportedly tried to sign Clowney last year, and at age 28 he could still add juice to the pass rush if he is fully recovered from a knee injury that slowed him in 2020. Clowney and the Browns may not be in a rush to reach an agreement, but the Browns are expected to keep him on their radar, especially if they don't add a pass rusher in the draft.