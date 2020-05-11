Around the AFC North: Browns Eye Season-Opener vs. Ravens as Statement Game

Cleveland Browns: Chance to Make a Statement in Week 1
The Ravens and Browns will kick off their 2020 schedules facing one another at M&T Bank Stadium in what will be an intense early AFC North matchup.
This time last year, the Browns were all the talk around the NFL as a number of pundits had them as their sexy Super Bowl pick. Following a 6-10 season, the narrative has changed.
However, the Browns still have plenty of talented weapons, bolstered their foundation and are now looking to prove they're legit. And to do so, ESPN Browns beat writer Jake Trotter is eying up that Week 1 game in Baltimore.
"The Browns now know the path to ending the NFL's longest playoff drought, now up to 18 years," Trotter wrote. "And they'll have an opportunity for a Week 1 statement at defending AFC North champion Baltimore."
In an odd twist, it's the first time the Ravens and Browns will meet to open the season since 2004. The Browns won that game 16 years ago, 20-3.
"The Browns will have to be crisp and ready to fire on all cylinders for Kevin Stefanski's first games as head coach," wrote ClevelandBrowns.com's Andrew Gribble. "The old cliche is division games count as two, so that means the Browns are playing four games in the first two weeks with a season-opening road trip to Baltimore and a Thursday Night home opener with the Bengals."
Cleveland handed Baltimore one of its two losses last season with a 40-25 victory at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 4.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Jay Glazer Calls Out Ben Roethlisberger's Workout Routine
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is working his way back from elbow surgery, but the recent buzz has been more about his waistline.
Fans have been concerned about his weight after seeing some photos and videos this offseason.
"I've heard people say I'm fat, and that just blows my mind," Roethlisberger told the Post-Gazette's Ron Cook. "I'm lighter and in better shape than I was in either of the past two years. I haven't stopped working out. I normally don't work out in the offseason, but I've been doing everything five days a week with my trainer. Cardio twice a week. Legs twice a week. Upper body twice a week …
"I guess it's my beard that makes me look heavier. I must have five pounds in that, I know. But I'm not overweight."
The Athletic's Jay Glazer isn't buying that Roethlisberger is working out that much, however.
"First of all, let's not put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other," Glazer wrote. "There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger. His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf, and drinking some beer."
Glazer did go on to say some flattering things about the Steelers, however, praising Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Roethlisberger for never having a losing season together (since 2007).
"Don't sleep on them ever," Glazer wrote.
Cincinnati Bengals: Inside the Extreme Makeover
From free agency through the draft, the Bengals have undergone an extreme makeover this offseason, determined to improve on last year's 2-14 record.
According to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., half of the projected starters will be different from last year.
Of course, the biggest change will be under center with No. 1-overall pick Joe Burrow replacing longtime starter Andy Dalton, but it goes well beyond that.
Through the eyes of Pro Scouting Director Steven Radicevic and College Scouting Director Mike Potts, Dehner outlines how the Bengals "pulled off the franchise's largest roster overhaul of the century."