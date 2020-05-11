Around the AFC North: Browns Eye Season-Opener vs. Ravens as Statement Game

"I've heard people say I'm fat, and that just blows my mind," Roethlisberger told the Post-Gazette's Ron Cook. "I'm lighter and in better shape than I was in either of the past two years. I haven't stopped working out. I normally don't work out in the offseason, but I've been doing everything five days a week with my trainer. Cardio twice a week. Legs twice a week. Upper body twice a week …

"I guess it's my beard that makes me look heavier. I must have five pounds in that, I know. But I'm not overweight."

The Athletic's Jay Glazer isn't buying that Roethlisberger is working out that much, however.

"First of all, let's not put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other," Glazer wrote. "There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger. His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf, and drinking some beer."

Glazer did go on to say some flattering things about the Steelers, however, praising Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Roethlisberger for never having a losing season together (since 2007).

"Don't sleep on them ever," Glazer wrote.

Cincinnati Bengals: Inside the Extreme Makeover

From free agency through the draft, the Bengals have undergone an extreme makeover this offseason, determined to improve on last year's 2-14 record.

According to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., half of the projected starters will be different from last year.

Of course, the biggest change will be under center with No. 1-overall pick Joe Burrow replacing longtime starter Andy Dalton, but it goes well beyond that.