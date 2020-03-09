Around the AFC North: Browns to Pursue Big-Name Free Agent Left Tackles

Cleveland Browns: Browns Exploring Trent Williams, Jason Peters
In order to help Baker Mayfield get back on track, the Browns intend on getting him a better security guard.
Cleveland will reportedly explore signing a big-name veteran free agent tackle this offseason, with the Washington Redskins' Trent Williams and Philadelphia's Jason Peters at the top of the list.
Williams, 31, has been given permission to seek a trade after sitting out all last season because of a medical dispute with the Redskins. He needed to have a cancerous growth removed from his head, but is back and healthy.
Williams has one year left on his contract at $12.5 million and will want a long-term blockbuster extension with his new team. The Browns would also have to give up a lot in a trade for the seven-time Pro Bowler.
The Eagles announced that Peters, 38, will enter free agency this offseason. Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, is closer to the end of his career than Williams and would come at a cheaper price.
Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports that the offensive line is a "high priority for the Browns this offseason," and between the growing free-agent class and a rich draft class of offensive tackles, there will be many options.
Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green Isn't Going Anywhere
Ravens fans hoping to see A.J. Green in a different uniform (even if it's not purple and black) are going to be disappointed.
The pending free agent wide receiver will receive the franchise tag, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., and the Bengals also won't be tag-and-trading him.
"Green threatened to not participate in the offseason program if he was franchised. The team isn't taking that as gospel just yet, but it's almost certain to happen," Dehner wrote. "Then it will be on him for when he reports to training camp if they can't get a deal done. I'd put it at a coin flip right now."
Green has had some monster games against the Ravens in years past but hasn't played in the last three meetings between the two teams. He sat out all last season after suffering an ankle injury at the start of training camp.
If the Bengals draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1-overall, as expected, they hope to give him an elite wide receiver to launch his career.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Bud Dupree Will Get Franchised
The Steelers pass rush is expected to be just as, or even more, ferocious than it was last year when it led the league with 54 sacks.
Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who teamed up with T.J. Watt last year, is expected to receive the franchise tag, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. A 2015 first-round pick, Dupree broke out in his fifth season with 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.
The Steelers may not be able to keep both Dupree and interior defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who has provided solid pass rush with 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons, but the return of defensive end Stephon Tuitt from a season-ending torn pectoral (Week 6) will be a huge boost for an already loaded defense.