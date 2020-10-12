Around the AFC North: Chase Claypool's Four Touchdowns Keep Steelers Unbeaten

Pittsburgh Steelers: Chase Claypool's Breakout Game Lifts Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of drafting impact wide receivers and Chase Claypool appears to be the latest.

Claypool became the first NFL rookie with three receiving touchdowns and one rushing score in the same game during Pittsburgh's 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Only 10 players in the league have at least four touchdown catches this season.

A former college teammate of Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin, Claypool is a second-round pick from Notre Dame who has been playing more since Diontae Johnson suffered a concussion in Week 3. It's going to be much harder to get Claypool out of the lineup now.

Since Kevin Colbert became the Steelers' general manager, they have drafted a long list of impact wide receivers that includes Antonio Brown, Plaxico Burress, Santonio Holmes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Wallace and Emmanuel Sanders. It looks like Claypool is ready to join that list.