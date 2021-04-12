Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney to Browns Talk Heats Up

Cleveland Browns: Reportedly Moving Closer to Deal With Jadeveon Clowney
The Browns and free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney are reportedly moving closer to a deal. After visiting with the Browns last month without finalizing a deal, Clowney reportedly had another visit on Monday, according to veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson.
Clowney considered signing with Cleveland in 2020 before he joined the Tennessee Titans. This time, the Browns seem to be the frontrunner for Clowney, although ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are monitoring the situation.
Clowney is coming off a disappointing 2020 season, playing just eight games with zero sacks and 19 tackles before a knee injury ended his year. However, Clowney had surgery in December and he is expected to be ready for Week 1.
As recently as 2018, Clowney had nine sacks for the Houston Texans, and the former No. 1-overall pick is still only 28 years old. If the Browns acquire Clowney, they will hope that pairing him with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and newly-signed defensive end Takarrist McKinley will add teeth to their defense, which gave up more points than any playoff team last year except the Titans.
Cincinnati Bengals: Trading Out of No. 5 Not Likely
General Manager Duke Tobin loves the Bengals' draft position at No. 5. With at least three quarterbacks expected to be taken ahead of them, the Bengals seem focused on three players at No. 5 – offensive tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon, tight end Kyle Pitts of Florida or wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase of Florida.
At least two of those three players should be available for the Bengals, making it hard for them to trade out of that spot.
The draft is deep at wide receiver, but some scouts consider Chase to be a special prospect, and he played with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, so they already have chemistry.
Lofty pre-draft accolades are also being thrown at Pitts.
Meanwhile, Sewell is the top-rated tackle in the draft, someone who could protect Burrow's blindside for the next 10 years. Little It's little wonder that Tobin doesn't sound that eager to trade the No. 5. The Bengals have a history of sticking and picking.
"We feel we're in a good spot," Tobin told CincinnatiBengals.com, via. NFL.com. "We're going to be careful not to be overly greedy and get out of a spot where we maybe lose a premier player. We feel there are enough guys with the fifth pick in the draft to get a real guy that we feel comfortable with."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Tackle Could Be Day 1 Choice
Pittsburgh's starting left tackle since 2015, Alejandro Villanueva, is a free agent and it remains to be seen if he will be re-signed.
Villanueva's uncertain status has fueled speculation that Pittsburgh will draft an offensive lineman successor, perhaps as early as Round 1. The Steelers have never drafted a left tackle in the first round who has started for them, according to Ed Bouchette of The Athletic.
In his latest mock draft, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has the Steelers taking Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins, as does Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News.
Jenkins played primarily at right tackle at Oklahoma State, but if he comes to Pittsburgh, the Steelers may give him an opportunity to become their next starter on the left side.