Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney to Browns Talk Heats Up

Clowney is coming off a disappointing 2020 season, playing just eight games with zero sacks and 19 tackles before a knee injury ended his year. However, Clowney had surgery in December and he is expected to be ready for Week 1.

As recently as 2018, Clowney had nine sacks for the Houston Texans, and the former No. 1-overall pick is still only 28 years old. If the Browns acquire Clowney, they will hope that pairing him with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and newly-signed defensive end Takarrist McKinley will add teeth to their defense, which gave up more points than any playoff team last year except the Titans.