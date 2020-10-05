Around the AFC North: Bengals Offense Gets Hot Before Meeting Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals: After First Victory, Belief in Joe Burrow Keeps Growing
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) will arrive in Baltimore on Sunday with a hot offense. Joe Burrow became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to have three consecutive 300-yard passing games during the Bengals' 33-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.
It's not just Burrow playing well offensively. Running back Joe Mixon scored three touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards against Jacksonville, averaging six yards per carry. A late addition to the injury report over the weekend, Mixon (chest) wasn't even sure he'd be able to play. He was awarded a game ball in the locker room, and his breakout game gave Cincinnati the offensive balance it had been lacking.
"I was able to go out there and make some things work," Mixon said via CincinnatiBengals.com. "Everything was working on offense today, so it allowed the play action to be effective."
There's a different feeling in Cincinnati's locker room with Burrow at the helm, and while pundits will make the Ravens (3-1) a decided favorite to beat the Bengals, they believe in Burrow.
"He's not a rookie," Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It doesn't feel like he's a rookie and he doesn't act like a rookie. He's in command and guys believe in him. Those guys around him are really stepping up, and he's becoming a real leader on this football team."
Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb Expected to Miss Six Weeks With Knee Injury
The surging Browns (3-1) won their third straight game, exploding offensively during a 49-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys. However, they lost their lead running back for several weeks because of a knee injury.
Nick Chubb had an MRI Monday and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced that it revealed an MCL injury that will send him to injured reserve. Surgery is not needed at this time, Stefanski added.
The Ravens and Browns don't face off again for another 10 weeks (Dec. 14), so it's expected that Chubb will be back well in time for a rematch after Baltimore blew out Cleveland in Week 1.
Chubb was on his way to another big day Sunday with 43 yards on just six carries before he was injured. But the Browns kept rolling without him. D'Ernest Johnson came off the bench for 93 yards on 13 carries, Kareem Hunt (11 carries, 71 yards) also picked up the slack, and even wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a 50-yard touchdown run.
Sunday is what the Browns' offense looks like when it's clicking on all cylinders with Baker Mayfield (19-for-30, 165 yards, two touchdowns) throwing accurately, the running game rolling, and Beckham (five catches, 81 yards, two touchdowns) making big plays. Beckham appears to be healthy, and it's showing.
The Browns have bounced back nicely after their season-opening loss to Baltimore and will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-1) on Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt Trying to Keep Defensive Player of the Year in Family
Anyone who faces the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) this season must deal with their impressive defense led by outside linebacker T.J. Watt. His brother, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans, has won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, and T.J. is making his case to win the award this season.
T.J. Watt has been named the league's Defensive Player of the Month for September and his three-game stats are dominant – 3.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, nine tackles, three tackles for loss, two passes defended and an interception.
According to Pro Football Focus, no defensive player so far this season grades out higher than Watt.
The Steelers, who have the league's No. 2-ranked defense behind Indianapolis, got an unexpected bye this weekend when their game against the Tennessee Titans was postponed due to the Titans' coronavirus outbreak. Pittsburgh will host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) on Sunday to start a streak of 13 straight games.