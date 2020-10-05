Around the AFC North: Bengals Offense Gets Hot Before Meeting Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals: After First Victory, Belief in Joe Burrow Keeps Growing

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) will arrive in Baltimore on Sunday with a hot offense. Joe Burrow became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to have three consecutive 300-yard passing games during the Bengals' 33-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

It's not just Burrow playing well offensively. Running back Joe Mixon scored three touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards against Jacksonville, averaging six yards per carry. A late addition to the injury report over the weekend, Mixon (chest) wasn't even sure he'd be able to play. He was awarded a game ball in the locker room, and his breakout game gave Cincinnati the offensive balance it had been lacking.

"I was able to go out there and make some things work," Mixon said via CincinnatiBengals.com. "Everything was working on offense today, so it allowed the play action to be effective."

There's a different feeling in Cincinnati's locker room with Burrow at the helm, and while pundits will make the Ravens (3-1) a decided favorite to beat the Bengals, they believe in Burrow.