Around the AFC North: Joe Mixon Will Be Bengals' Workhorse 

Landry's belief in Cleveland is buoyed by the way Beckham looks following knee surgery. After working out with his friend and teammate last week in Austin, Texas, Landry says Beckham looks better than before the injury.

"Man, he looked amazing," Landry said via ESPN. "I can't wait for you guys to see him. He's in fantastic shape and he's ready to go. He's only what, 6 ½ months (beyond surgery) and he's already doing some things that will blow your mind away. … He ran a post route, sticking off the same injured leg and making a catch doing his thing – what he does with one hand. You sit back and you're like, 'Wait, he's even better than he was last year.'"

The Browns will get an idea where they stand in the AFC in Week 1 when they visit the Chiefs, who have won back-to-back conference championships. Kelce says he buys the hype surrounding Cleveland.