Around the AFC North: Offensive Woes Continue for 1-2 Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers: Lackluster Offense Plagues Pittsburgh

After the Steelers scored just 17 points in Week 2, their offensive struggles got worse in Week 3.

Sunday's 24-10 loss to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals dropped the Steelers (1-2) into the division basement, with both defeats coming at home. Ben Roethlisberger threw two interceptions and Pittsburgh scored just three points in the second half. The Steelers are the AFC North's lowest-scoring team, averaging just 16.7 points per game under first-year Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did not return after a third quarter rib injury and the Steelers face a tough road game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Roethlisberger said the Steelers would find out something about their character this week.

"We'll see when we come in tomorrow; I'm going to look guys in the eye and make sure no one else is quitting," Roethlisberger said via the Steelers' website. "I don't believe there will be any. You won't get any quit from me or the coaching staff."

Having made major changes on their offensive line, Pittsburgh has yet to find an offensive identity. Rookie running back Najee Harris is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and he did more damage as a pass-catcher Sunday (14 catches, 102 yards) than as a ballcarrier (14 carries, 40 yards).

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger hasn't been able to carry the offense and the Steelers' pass protection has been porous. Roethlisberger has been sacked eight times after being sacked just 13 times in 2020, and the Bengals dished out punishment Sunday with seven quarterback hits and four sacks.

"Everything hurts," Roethlisberger said after the game.