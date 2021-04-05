Around the AFC North: Recapping Foes' Free Agency Moves

Cleveland Browns: Signing John Johnson Part of Defensive Makeover in Cleveland

The Browns made the postseason in 2020 for the first time since 2002, but their defense allowed more points (419) than any playoff team except the Tennessee Titans (439).

In their quest to win the AFC North and to advance further in the playoffs in 2021, the Browns focused on defense in free agency. Their five most expensive free agent signings were all on defense – safety John Johnson, cornerback Troy Hill, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, and inside linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

Cleveland's decision to sign Johnson, who reportedly inked a three-year, $33.75 million deal, was rated the best overall free-agent move by ESPN's Mike Clay. Clay also believes the Browns are the team that improved most during free agency. Johnson is only 26 years old, and he was a key piece of a Los Angeles Rams defense that gave up the fewest points in the NFL last season.