Around the AFC North: Record Predictions for Division Foes

Cleveland Browns: Pundits Pounce on Cleveland Bandwagon

The Browns generated buzz in 2020, making the playoffs for the first time in 18 years and advancing to the divisional round with a playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now many pundits are doubling-down on love for the Browns, expecting them to win the AFC North.

Of the 29 NFL Network analysts who predicted their division winners, the Browns received 19 votes, followed by the Ravens (nine votes) and Steelers (one).

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News is a Browns believer. He has Cleveland finishing 13-4 and winning the AFC North, although he also predicts the Ravens (12-5) and Steelers (10-7) will also make the playoffs. Iyer thinks the Browns have an improved defense, which will carry them to a division crown.

"The defense has fewer weaknesses around Myles Garrett with additional impact players on every level," Iyer wrote. "Cleveland deserves all the extra division-winning hype after coming through with a long-awaited wild-card breakthrough."

Peter King of NBC has the Browns winning the division as the fourth seed in the AFC playoff picture, before losing to the New England Patriots in the playoffs.

"I love the depth of the Browns, and I picked them to edge the Ravens in the AFC North because of it, particularly with all the soft-tissue injuries plaguing the Ravens right now," King wrote.