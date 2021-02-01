Around the AFC North: Steelers, Browns Also Face Quarterback Contract Decisions

Cleveland Browns: GM Remains Flexible on Baker Mayfield Contract Talks

Baker Mayfield had his best season leading the Browns to the playoffs and made a strong case that he should be their franchise quarterback long-term. Like Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, Mayfield has finished his third NFL season and is now eligible to negotiate a long-term contract.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry praised Mayfield for his play in 2020, but stopped short of saying Cleveland would sign Mayfield to an extension this offseason.

"In terms of contracts, I don't think this is the appropriate forum to really talk about those decisions," Berry said during a videoconference last week. "He did an excellent job this year. He led us to our first playoff appearance in eons. He got us to 12 wins, played winning football all year, developed a really strong relationship with (Head Coach) Kevin (Stefanski) and the offensive staff.

"We're really, really pleased with him. Look, we wouldn't be where we were at the end of the season without his performance."

Mayfield is already under contract for 2021, and the Browns can exercise a fifth-year option that would keep him under contract through 2022. Even if Mayfield signs a new deal this offseason, Berry is confident he will have leeway to add to a talented core led by Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward.