Around the AFC North: Trade for Joe Schobert Strengthens Steelers Linebackers

Aug 16, 2021 at 02:58 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081621-AFCN
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photos
LB Joe Schobert

Pittsburgh Steelers: Trading for Joe Schobert Adds to Defense

New Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert had a whirlwind 72 hours, traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and practicing with the Steelers for the first time on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Schobert has been a productive linebacker with at least 100 tackles the past four seasons, along with 11 career sacks and nine interceptions. He started his career with the Cleveland Browns (2016-19), so he's very familiar with the AFC North. The Steelers sent a sixth-round pick in 2022 to Jacksonville in exchange for Schobert, and he was practicing with the first team on Sunday opposite inside linebacker Devin Bush.

"We're very excited about having him," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "We're familiar with him. Former AFC North guy, been highly productive in every circumstance that he's been in.

"He's a sideline-to-sideline tackler, he's good in coverage, he has coverage production in terms of interceptions, he has sack production. He plays well-rounded game and so we're excited about infusing him into what we do."

Schobert expects to wear the green dot on his helmet this season as the defensive signal caller for the Steelers. That means he'll need to know the defense inside and out, and he's already working overtime getting up to speed.

"I don't know how many reps I'll get before it'll feel great, before I'll feel 100 percent comfortable making all the calls and communicating with everyone on defense," Schobert said. "But I think it'll be a pretty fluid, pretty easy process, especially with all the veterans."

Cincinnati Bengals: New Deal for Jesse Bates III Doesn't Sound Imminent

Jesse Bates III is one of the Cincinnati Bengals' best players, a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020 who was ranked as the NFL's best safety by Pro Football Focus. Entering the last year of his rookie deal, the 24-year-old Bates hoped to sign a new contract this offseason, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bengals and Bates have not made progress.

Interviewed by the Bengals radio team of Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham, Bates did not sound pleased, but vowed not to let the situation become a distraction for him.

"I think as far as my contract goes, I guess I haven't done enough yet to be one of the top safeties in this league, which is fine," Bates said via SI.com/Bengals. "I'm going to work just like any other day, my first three years being here. I think this will probably be the last time I speak on the contract just because I think it can get a little messy as far as thinking about it too much."

Bates may be forced to play this season uncertain about his long-term future. However, Head Coach Zac Taylor said he did not expect Bates' performance level to decline despite the contract impasse.

"He's been a total pro," Taylor said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "He's having a great camp. Jesse embodies everything we want the Bengals to be about. When we define a Bengal, Jesse Bates fits that description."

Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Impressive Debut

The Browns are not rethinking their decision to draft Notre Dame inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round. Owusu-Koramoah had a sparkling preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quickly diagnosing a screen pass to make a tackle for loss, and blitzing to register a sack.

Owusu-Koramoah played 47 snaps and looked fully recovered from spending time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in camp. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski did not dismiss the possibility of Owusu-Koramoah competing for a starting job.

"He did make splash plays," Stefanski said via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal. "Made a nice play on that screen. He needs to clean up his eye progression, and he understands that and the coaches are working very hard. To really play fast in this league, it's when you're not thinking, and I think he's getting there."

Related Content

news

Ravens Make Five Roster Moves Ahead of Deadline

Cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey have been placed on injured reserve and tight end Eli Wolf is among those released.
news

James Proche's Work, Work, Work Is Paying Off

Second-year wide receiver has had a challenging path from high school kidney failure to a tough rookie NFL season, but he's consistently made plays in practice. Now he needs to do it in games.
news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Took a 'Big Step' in Backup QB Competition

Trace McSorley is sidelined with a back injury that's worse than spasms. Ben Cleveland has been dealing with a concussion. John Harbaugh comes down on taunting. Odafe Oweh is a scary punt gunner.
news

Practice Report: Kevin Zeitler, Ronnie Stanley Ramp Up Action

The return of Kevin Zeitler to practice joined by Ronnie Stanley was a positive development for the offensive line.
news

Led By Patrick Queen, Ravens' Second-Year Players Are Making the Jump

The Ravens' preseason opener showed what a difference a year and offseason practices will make for Baltimore's 2020 class.
news

Late for Work 8/16: Pundits Concerned About Ravens' Offensive Line 

Patrick Queen headlines best performances from the first preseason exhibition. Chris Westry is the first Raven to receive a taunting penalty after the league put an emphasis on the act for 2021.
news

Ravens Launch Flock Fitness Challenge With Under Armour

Fans who use the UA MapMyFitness app to record at least 12 workouts between Aug. 16 and Sept. 15 will have a chance to win an autographed football and $100 gift card.
news

Lamar Jackson Falls From No. 1 to No. 24 on NFL Top 100

The Ravens quarterback was ranked atop the list last year following his MVP season.
news

Tyler Huntley Shows Resiliency Leading Comeback Victory

Scoring the go-ahead touchdown while directing a late scoring drive, Tyler Huntley had a good start in the competition for the backup quarterback job.
news

Bradley Bozeman Has Minor Ankle Sprain, Adding to O-Line Injuries

After making his first start at center for the Ravens, Bradley Bozeman left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Preseason Win Over the Saints

The sound of fans at M&T Bank Stadium was reason to celebrate. The Ravens were right to sit Lamar Jackson. A handful of bubble players enjoyed good nights.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising