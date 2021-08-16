Around the AFC North: Trade for Joe Schobert Strengthens Steelers Linebackers

Pittsburgh Steelers: Trading for Joe Schobert Adds to Defense

New Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert had a whirlwind 72 hours, traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and practicing with the Steelers for the first time on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Schobert has been a productive linebacker with at least 100 tackles the past four seasons, along with 11 career sacks and nine interceptions. He started his career with the Cleveland Browns (2016-19), so he's very familiar with the AFC North. The Steelers sent a sixth-round pick in 2022 to Jacksonville in exchange for Schobert, and he was practicing with the first team on Sunday opposite inside linebacker Devin Bush.

"We're very excited about having him," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "We're familiar with him. Former AFC North guy, been highly productive in every circumstance that he's been in.

"He's a sideline-to-sideline tackler, he's good in coverage, he has coverage production in terms of interceptions, he has sack production. He plays well-rounded game and so we're excited about infusing him into what we do."

Schobert expects to wear the green dot on his helmet this season as the defensive signal caller for the Steelers. That means he'll need to know the defense inside and out, and he's already working overtime getting up to speed.