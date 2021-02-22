Around the AFC North: Who Will Play Quarterback for Steelers If Not Big Ben?

Pittsburgh Steelers: Weighing Quarterback Options For Next Season

Another week has begun with Ben Roethlisberger's future still uncertain. The veteran quarterback carries a reported $41 million salary-cap hit for next season and the Steelers have already said he won't play for them in 2021 without major concessions.

General Manager Kevin Colbert was noncommittal when asked about Roethlisberger last week.

"As we sit here today, Ben is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers," Colbert said via Yahoo.com.

If the Steelers move on from Roethlisberger, backup Mason Rudolph, who started eight games in 2019, would be a candidate to become the starter. Rudolph has 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions during his career, so he'd have to earn the starting job.

"You don't put it out there that you can't take on Ben Roethlisberger's contract unless he adjusts it, unless you are prepared to move on," said Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. "Usually when this happens, it already means the team is leaning towards this decision. I know Steelers fans don't want to hear it, but I think that decision may include Mason Rudolph starting Week 1 next season. They've always been higher on him than everyone else."

The Steelers also have a young quarterback on the roster looking to prove himself – Dwayne Haskins, a former first-round pick of the Washington Football Team. Haskins was cut last season after making mistakes both on and off the field, however Colbert sounded intrigued about Haskins' potential.

"We're excited to see what Dwayne can do with us," Colbert said via Yahoo.com. "It didn't work out for him in Washington. We had high grades on Dwayne coming out of Ohio State. He's a young, talented quarterback and we're anxious to see what he can do once he gets here and gets working with us."

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com believes the Steelers may consider signing a veteran as a bridge quarterback for next season, and Brooks mentioned Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston, and former Ravens backup Tyrod Taylor as possibilities.

Whether Roethlisberger returns or not, Colbert said the organization must evaluate why the Steelers faded down the stretch after an 11-0 start, dropping five of their last six, including a playoff loss to the Browns.