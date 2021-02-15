Around the AFC North: Will J.J. Watt Join His Brothers in Pittsburgh?

Cincinnati: A 'Changing of the Guard May Be Coming'

The rumors around A.J. Green's potential departure from Cincinnati have been swirling for a long time, but it could go beyond the veteran wide receiver.

Former Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who was traded to Seattle midway through last season, said last week in an interview with CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb that veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins could be cut as well.

"I just know they're committed to whatever their vision is," Dunlap said. "It's clear that I was not one of those pieces. It seems like A.J. and Geno's time is coming, too. I guess it's a changing of the guard."

Cutting Atkins would save the Bengals around $9.6 million after he signed a contract extension in 2018. Saying goodbye to both Atkins and Green, who have 15 Pro Bowls between them, would put the Bengals about $30 million under the projected salary cap. Green is a pending unrestricted free agent.

"If that happens, it will continue the Bengals' trend of parting ways with beloved veterans as the franchise transitions to try to build a winner in the [Joe] Burrow era," wrote ESPN's Ben Baby.