Art Modell Snubbed in Latest Pro Football Hall of Fame Bid

Modell was a finalist in 2020 as part of the special expanded centennial class but three contributors were inducted ahead of him– former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, former New York Giants General Manager George Young, and NFL Films President and founder Steve Sabol.

Modell passed away in 2012 at the age of 87, and there's no doubt he has Hall of Fame credentials. He was chairman of the NFL Television Committee for 31 years (1962-1993), and the contracts he negotiated set the standard for professional sports and paved the way for the massive TV ratings, popularity, and revenue the league enjoys to this day. Modell also helped establish NFL Films and both Steve Sabol and Ed Sabol of NFL Films are in the Hall.

Modell also served on the committee to merge the NFL and AFC, then agreed to move to the AFC. His teams won two NFL championships, including Super Bowl XXXV with the Ravens. They played in three more title games and four more AFC championship games.

He's been denied for years by those who have harbored anger after the move of the Cleveland Browns franchise to Baltimore. Yet, three other former owners (Dan Reeves, Lamar Hunt and Al Davis) all moved their franchises and are in the Hall of Fame.