Art Modell Snubbed in Latest Pro Football Hall of Fame Bid

Former Ravens Owner Art Modell has been snubbed again in his latest opportunity for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Modell was among 12 people on the coach/contributor list who were being considered for the 2023 class. However, following a meeting this week, the Hall announced that former NFL head coach Don Coryell will move into the finalist category, while Modell and 10 other coaches and contributors will not advance. Coryell was architect of some of the league's most innovative and explosive offenses with the Cardinals and Chargers.
Modell was a finalist in 2020 as part of the special expanded centennial class but three contributors were inducted ahead of him– former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, former New York Giants General Manager George Young, and NFL Films President and founder Steve Sabol.
Modell passed away in 2012 at the age of 87, and there's no doubt he has Hall of Fame credentials. He was chairman of the NFL Television Committee for 31 years (1962-1993), and the contracts he negotiated set the standard for professional sports and paved the way for the massive TV ratings, popularity, and revenue the league enjoys to this day. Modell also helped establish NFL Films and both Steve Sabol and Ed Sabol of NFL Films are in the Hall.
Modell also served on the committee to merge the NFL and AFC, then agreed to move to the AFC. His teams won two NFL championships, including Super Bowl XXXV with the Ravens. They played in three more title games and four more AFC championship games.
He's been denied for years by those who have harbored anger after the move of the Cleveland Browns franchise to Baltimore. Yet, three other former owners (Dan Reeves, Lamar Hunt and Al Davis) all moved their franchises and are in the Hall of Fame.
"Art Modell was one of the greatest owners in the history of the NFL," New York Giants President and CEO John Mara has said. "He contributed in so many ways to the success of this league, and he deserves a place in Canton."