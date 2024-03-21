Arthur Maulet's Nomadic Journey to Find Home

Ann Arbor & Georgia

Hicks and the five children arrived at a home in Ann Arbor that brought joy to the family. They had enough bedrooms for a boys room, a girls room, and Hicks had his own. Maulet smiles, revisiting the memory.

"We had a big yard," Maulet said. "It was my first time shoveling snow! I was like, 'Yo, this is pretty cool.'"

It was in Ann Arbor that Maulet discovered his love of football and sports. Maulet received tickets to see the Michigan Wolverines in "The Big House." Afterward, Maulet enrolled in basketball in the winter. In the spring, he played baseball. The following fall, he played his first season of football.

For two years, Maulet enjoyed Michigan. He had a home that didn't need Hicks and himself to continuously repair. He was safe and happy. Coaches were mentoring Maulet and volunteering to take him home from practices as Hicks was working to provide for the family of six.

But it didn't last.

Hicks was summoned to the church's office. The funds paying for the home had run out and they had 60 days to vacate. Maulet and his siblings were devastated.

Maulet struggled leaving Michigan. The friends he made and the security he felt were stripped from him. The family packed up and moved to Columbus, Ga., to live in a home provided for Hicks and his siblings by his uncle. No longer could Maulet play sports. He was thrust into a position to provide for his family.

After school and on weekends, Maulet wasn't tightening his cleats or snapping on his chinstrap. Instead, he was leaving the house with Hicks to do odd jobs.

"We had to do plumbing jobs. We had to do roofing jobs. We had to do construction," Maulet said. "I was the 'next man up' in the household."

One particular job had Maulet and Hicks repairing the roof of a house. Hicks recalled how frightened the teenager was.

"Pops, I'm scared," Maulet told his grandfather.

"Well, if we don't finish this job, we don't eat," Hicks answered.

Upon completion, Maulet told his grandfather nothing would scare him anymore.

The work and stress to help provide for the family became too much for Maulet. He was in pain and his judgment was clouded. As a result, in his words, Maulet began running with the wrong crowd. He dropped out of school and looked for a way – anyway – to be a participant in life.

For what felt his entire existence, Maulet was on the receiving end of life, always reacting to the latest news or situation, which frequented loss and suffering. He sought a way to feel control, but it was with the wrong crowd. Hicks saw the path his grandson was taking. If Maulet stayed in Columbus, he could end up dead or in prison.

"You've got to get out of here," Hicks said to Maulet. "You're not going to make it."