Ravens 2024 Opponents Finalized

The Ravens have a lot more to accomplish this season, but they now know their opponents for the 2024 season as well.
The Ravens knew all but three of their opponents – the winners of the AFC East (Bills), AFC South (Texans), and NFC South (Buccaneers). Those were locked in with the completion of the 2023 regular season.
Here's Baltimore's 2024 opponents:
HOME
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Buffalo Bills
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos
- Washington Commanders
- Philadelphia Eagles
AWAY
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Houston Texans
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The combined record of the Ravens' 2024 opponents is 155-134. Baltimore will face eight teams (10 games against) that made this year's playoffs, including five division champions.