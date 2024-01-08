Ravens 2024 Opponents Finalized

Jan 07, 2024 at 11:28 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

20221002_Ravens_Bills_REG04_934
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens have a lot more to accomplish this season, but they now know their opponents for the 2024 season as well.

The Ravens knew all but three of their opponents – the winners of the AFC East (Bills), AFC South (Texans), and NFC South (Buccaneers). Those were locked in with the completion of the 2023 regular season.

Here's Baltimore's 2024 opponents:

HOME

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Denver Broncos
  • Washington Commanders
  • Philadelphia Eagles

AWAY

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Houston Texans
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The combined record of the Ravens' 2024 opponents is 155-134. Baltimore will face eight teams (10 games against) that made this year's playoffs, including five division champions.

