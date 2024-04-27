Ravens Select Pass Rusher Adisa Isaac in Third Round

Being drafted by the Ravens gives Adisa Isaac a chance to reconnect with Odafe Oweh, and to learn under Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith.

Isaac was smiling after the Ravens selected him in the third round with the No. 93 pick, adding another talented pass rusher to their outside linebacker group. Isaac and Oweh are close friends and were teammates at Penn State, where Isaac had a breakout season in 2023 with 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

"He (Oweh) helped recruit me to Penn State and we ended up playing together a couple of years before he left to go to the Ravens," Isaac said. "We were tight. He was a great teammate, a great big brother to me coming to Penn State. I just thank him for helping me when I first got there. Now, of course it comes full circle. It's a very unique situation."

Isaac will compete for playing time in an outside linebacker rotation that includes Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and veteran Kyle Van Noy, all being coached by Smith, who Isaac can't wait to be coached by.