Ravens Select OT Roger Rosengarten in Second Round

When the Ravens went to interview Roger Rosengarten at the Combine, it was supposed to last about 20 minutes. It took only half that because Rosengarten "checked all the boxes." The Ravens had no further questions.
The Ravens filled their offensive tackle need in the second round, getting the guy they wanted in Rosengarten with pick No. 62.
Baltimore was under pressure to grab a big blocker on Day 2 and General Manager Eric DeCosta said Rosengarten was the player they had their eye on all along. DeCosta was smitten with him after the Senior Bowl and loved what he saw when he went back to watch the tape. By that point, Rosengarten's Combine showing and meetings were icing on the cake.
"He was one of our top players in the entire round," DeCosta said. "We were fortunate we got him when we did."
Rosengarten is a big (6-foot-5) and experienced tackle. The fleet-footed blocker made 28 career starts at right tackle for the Washington Huskies, who reached the NCAA championship game and won the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in college football.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said Rosengarten will compete with Daniel Faalele for a starting right tackle job replacing traded veteran Morgan Moses. Harbaugh also said the Ravens will give him practice reps at left tackle and perhaps guard.
Rosengarten brings versatility to play both offensive tackle spots. He started his career at Washington as a left tackle but moved to the right side to protect left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s blindside.
"I'm most for sure comfortable playing tackle – both tackles," Rosengarten said. "My main thing is I want to come in and compete and help this team earn wins for the program. I take a lot of pride in playing offensive line."
Rosengarten's calling card is his mobility, which makes him a standout pass protector in college. Rosengarten didn't allow any sacks in his 1,158 pass-blocking snaps for the Huskies. In true pass sets, he was tied for the fourth-best blocking marks in college football by Pro Football Focus.
His mobility also makes him a strong fit for zone blocking and as a puller, both on run plays and screen, something the Ravens often ask of their offensive linemen and want to improve on in 2024. He ran the 40-yard dash at the Combine in 4.92 seconds, the fastest of any offensive lineman in the draft.
"Coming from college, we were a pass-heavy offense, so obviously I feel very confident in my pass set," Rosengarten said. "But also in my run blocking. I feel like my run blocking is underrated. We were in that spread offense, zone scheme. But it doesn't matter what scheme it is. I feel confident within run, pass, screens, getting out in space. I feel confident in it all."
The flip side is that Rosengarten is on the lighter side for an offensive tackle, weighing in at 310 pounds at his pro day. He said maintaining his mobility is important at long as he feels strong and can fluctuate between 305-320 pounds.
Rosengarten said the first thought he had when he knew the Ravens were picking him was that he would be blocking for Lamar Jackson.
"It's a dream come true," Rosengarten said. "Baltimore is one of those places where it's been a historic program for such a long time."
After nine offensive linemen were taken in the first round, it took a while for the tackles to come off the board in the second round. The first was Houston's Patrick Paul at No. 55 to the Miami Dolphins. Then Notre Dame right tackle was plucked by the Houston Texans at No. 59, three spots ahead of Baltimore. The Ravens jumped into the run to grab Rosengarten, and the Kansas City Chiefs traded up one spot to take BYU's Kingsley Suamataia with the next pick.
Baltimore has three starting offensive line spots to fill. Rosengarten will be a key piece in the rebuild in 2024 and beyond, and DeCosta and Harbaugh were clearly thrilled with the pick.
"He was just so on point. He knew his technique, knew his assignments," Harbaugh said of the Ravens' Combine meeting with Rosengarten. "He was very self aware of the things he needed to get better at. He just seemed like a motivated guy, seemed like a Raven."
