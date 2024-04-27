Ravens Select OT Roger Rosengarten in Second Round

Rosengarten said the first thought he had when he knew the Ravens were picking him was that he would be blocking for Lamar Jackson.

"It's a dream come true," Rosengarten said. "Baltimore is one of those places where it's been a historic program for such a long time."

After nine offensive linemen were taken in the first round, it took a while for the tackles to come off the board in the second round. The first was Houston's Patrick Paul at No. 55 to the Miami Dolphins. Then Notre Dame right tackle was plucked by the Houston Texans at No. 59, three spots ahead of Baltimore. The Ravens jumped into the run to grab Rosengarten, and the Kansas City Chiefs traded up one spot to take BYU's Kingsley Suamataia with the next pick.

Baltimore has three starting offensive line spots to fill. Rosengarten will be a key piece in the rebuild in 2024 and beyond, and DeCosta and Harbaugh were clearly thrilled with the pick.