5 Factors That Will Affect Ravens' Pick

Set to pick at No. 30 in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Ravens have to wait … and wait … and wait.

Barring a surprising jump up, the Ravens will sit back and let the board come to them, hoping that one of their top-20 prospects falls into their lap.

Here's what the Ravens will likely be watching (and perhaps rooting) for during the first round:

How aggressive does the offensive tackle market get?

This year's offensive tackle class is being heralded and there are lots of teams in the market. The Ravens are one of those teams, but picking late puts them at the mercy of other teams unless they were to move up.

The teams in the market for a tackle are the Chargers (No. 5), Titans (No. 7), Bears (No. 9), Raiders (No. 13), Saints (No. 14), Bengals (No. 18), Steelers (No. 20), Dolphins (No. 21), Eagles (No. 22), Cowboys (No. 24), and Packers (No. 25). The Commanders, who have pick 36 in the second round, could also move up.

The consensus top tackles are Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, J.C. Latham, Taliese Fuaga, Amarius Mims, Graham Barton, and Tyler Guyton, in no particular order. With fewer players than there are teams looking for offensive tackles, the race could be on.