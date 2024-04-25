5 Factors That Will Affect Ravens' Pick

Set to pick at No. 30 in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Ravens have to wait … and wait … and wait.
Barring a surprising jump up, the Ravens will sit back and let the board come to them, hoping that one of their top-20 prospects falls into their lap.
Here's what the Ravens will likely be watching (and perhaps rooting) for during the first round:
How aggressive does the offensive tackle market get?
This year's offensive tackle class is being heralded and there are lots of teams in the market. The Ravens are one of those teams, but picking late puts them at the mercy of other teams unless they were to move up.
The teams in the market for a tackle are the Chargers (No. 5), Titans (No. 7), Bears (No. 9), Raiders (No. 13), Saints (No. 14), Bengals (No. 18), Steelers (No. 20), Dolphins (No. 21), Eagles (No. 22), Cowboys (No. 24), and Packers (No. 25). The Commanders, who have pick 36 in the second round, could also move up.
The consensus top tackles are Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, J.C. Latham, Taliese Fuaga, Amarius Mims, Graham Barton, and Tyler Guyton, in no particular order. With fewer players than there are teams looking for offensive tackles, the race could be on.
The other question is whether the Ravens and other teams view there to be a drop-off after the perceived top tackles listed above. If so, that will spur more action for teams to move up and get their Tier 1 guy. If not, Baltimore could still pick someone such as Arizona's Jordan Morgan and satisfy the tackle need in the first round.
How many quarterbacks are taken?
Considering the Ravens are not in the quarterback market (at least not before Day 3), they want as many quarterbacks as possible to be picked ahead of No. 30 because it pushes prospects at other positions down the board.
It's a given that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy will all be picked, potentially all in the top five. The question is whether Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix will follow in the first round.
The two teams to watch are the Broncos (No. 12) and Raiders (No. 13). There's even been late buzz about the possibility of the Giants, who sit at pick No. 6, being in on Penix. Nix has long been linked to Denver, which doesn't have a second-round pick and may want to get its guy before it's too late.
If Penix and/or Nix are still on the board near the end of the first round, watch for teams such as the Giants or Raiders looking to move back up into the first round. That could give Baltimore a trade-back opportunity.
When does the cornerback run start?
Last year, four straight wide receivers came off the board and the Ravens got into the fray at No. 3 with Zay Flowers. This year, it could be some cornerbacks who go late in the first round.
The Packers (No. 25) and Lions (No. 29) are both considered to be players in the cornerback space. Cooper DeJean has been a popular mock pick for the Packers and the Lions have reportedly "done a ton of homework" on the cornerback class, per NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.
A cornerback would not be a surprising pick at all for the Ravens at No. 30, especially if the Packers and/or Lions were to take offensive linemen instead.
How many wide receivers are drafted?
The top three wideouts are clear: Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze. Beyond that, Brian Thomas Jr. is expected to be a first-round pick. After that, it's a bit of a guessing game between Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey, Xavier Legette, and others.
Considering the Ravens just agreed to a contract extension with Rashod Bateman on the eve of free agency, it seems wide receiver is lower on the needs lineup. The Ravens may be rooting for more wide receivers to be taken at this point.
Watch two teams on EDGE rushers.
If it's not an offensive tackle or cornerback, the most likely first-round position for the Ravens is at EDGE. Two teams just ahead of them – the Buccaneers (No. 26) and Cardinals (No. 27) – are also in the market.
There seems to be a wide range of takes on Laiatu Latu, likely considering the history of his neck injury. Beyond them, Jared Verse and Chop Robinson seem like possible mid-to-late first round targets who could end up as best player available.