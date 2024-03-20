Mailbag: Which In-House Offensive Lineman Will Win a Starting Job?

Downing: If I were putting my mock draft together today (stay tuned for that 7-round mock closer to draft time), I would have the Ravens taking a first-round offensive tackle. After that, the Ravens could go a number of directions with their Day 2 picks. As I spelled out above, I'm not ruling out a high pick on a cornerback. That could come in the second round. Pass rusher and wide receiver are also into that mix. With the needs the Ravens have at various positions, I really believe DeCosta can be patient in this draft and allow the best players to fall to Baltimore. If the receiver position gets picked clean in the first two rounds, then that probably means the Ravens will have a good chance to get a plug-and-play tackle and starting caliber cornerback. But if the corners go early, which can certainly happen, then the Ravens could maybe address pass rusher or receiver in one of the first two rounds. The Ravens can be flexible and it's easy to justify a few different directions they could go early in this draft.