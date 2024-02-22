Ravens Gameday Experience Earns Exceptional Rankings

In the NFL's annual Voice of the Fan survey – a poll that rates the gameday experience satisfaction of fans for all 32 teams – the Baltimore Ravens/M&T Bank Stadium ranked No. 3 overall in 2023. Included in the compilation of rankings were No. 1 marks in game entertainment, video board content, quality of sound system and audio prompts & music.

Baltimore placed in the Top 5 in many major voting categories (listed below), also finishing No. 2 in food & beverage value and halftime entertainment, while ranking No. 3 in stadium technology and tailgate experience.

Other exceptional grades included team/fan rituals (No. 4), rideshare pick-up (No. 4), proximity of food & beverage options (No. 5), cellular service (No. 5) and Wi-Fi service (No. 5).

"A top priority of ours is to create the best gameday atmosphere possible, and we're grateful that the experience resonates with our fans," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "Our homefield advantage centers on tremendous football success but extends far beyond the field and can be felt from the moment you hit RavensWalk. Gamedays at 'The Bank' are a thrill from start to finish."

"Our fans' energy is unrivaled, and we actually feed off it from inside the control room," Ravens vice president of broadcasting and gameday productions Jay O'Brien stated. "They deserve to feel the full excitement and range of emotions on a gameday at M&T Bank Stadium. Whether in pre-game warm-ups, on third down, after a touchdown or during a break in the action, that's what we always aim to deliver."

In 2023, the Ravens announced a three-year (2024-26) stadium upgrades plan that will further create an exceptional experience for all fans. The series of projects will ensure that M&T Bank Stadium remains a world-class NFL and entertainment venue well into the future.

The stadium enhancements will provide opportunities for fans to enjoy new experiences on gameday, while also enriching elements that are currently enjoyed. In addition to substantial developments on the exterior plaza areas, every level of the venue will undergo renovations – thus completely transforming the stadium experience for all.

"Our guest experience team goes above and beyond to help create memorable experiences and an unmatched environment for our fans," Ravens senior vice president of stadium operations & guest experience Rich Tamayo stated. "As we look to the future and evolution of M&T Bank Stadium, we'll continue to strive for delivering all fans the excellence they deserve with every facet of a Ravens gameday."

2023 NFL Voice of the Fan Survey: Baltimore Ravens Top 5 Rankings