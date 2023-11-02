Presented by

Four Ravens Return to Practice

Nov 02, 2023 at 02:45 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

11223wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Gus Edwards

The Ravens are getting healthier prior to Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), running back Gus Edwards (toe), and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle/knee) returned to practice after missing Wednesday.

Starting right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness) were not on the field for the portion of practice open to the media for the second straight day. Moses missed Week 5 against the Steelers with a shoulder injury, which ended his streak of 134 straight games played, but that was the lone game he has missed this season.

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was not on the field and was a new absence.

Related Content

news

Marcus Williams Returns to Ravens Practice, But Six Players Absent

Ravens missing from Wednesday's practice include WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Gus Edwards, OLB Odafe Oweh, and the starting tackles.
news

Kyler Murray Doubtful to Play Ravens, Odafe Oweh Questionable

Ravens safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for another game. Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) didn't practice Friday.
news

Roquan Smith Back at Ravens Practice, Says He'll Play in Arizona

Ravens LB Roquan Smith (shoulder) is back on the field after missing Wednesday's practice and RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) also returned.
news

Roquan Smith, Two Others Not at Ravens Practice

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been designated for return from IR. Safety Marcus Williams remains sidelined.
news

Odafe Oweh Poised to Return vs. Lions, Marcus Williams Ruled Out

The Ravens' pass rush will get even better. The Lions expect rookie first-round running back Jahmyr Gibbs to carry the load.
news

Odafe Oweh Returns to Ravens Practice

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) returned to practice after missing the past four games.
news

Ravens 'Close to Full Strength' in London

The Ravens could get back offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Patrick Mekari, as well as two full strength stars.
news

Ravens Tackles Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari Return to Practice

Morgan Moses returned to practice Wednesday and Patrick Mekari is on the field after Sunday's early exit.
news

Multiple Ravens Set to Return vs. Steelers

Marlon Humphrey practiced fully Friday and Marcus Williams was removed from the injury report. Odell Beckham Jr. and Ronnie Stanley said they expect to play.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman Return to Practice

The Ravens got some major returns on the field for the start of Steelers week.
news

Ravens Rule Out Five Players vs. Browns, Ronnie Stanley Doubtful

The Ravens ruled out wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Ronnie Stanley is doubtful to play.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising