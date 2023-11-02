Four Ravens Return to Practice

The Ravens are getting healthier prior to Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), running back Gus Edwards (toe), and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle/knee) returned to practice after missing Wednesday.
Starting right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness) were not on the field for the portion of practice open to the media for the second straight day. Moses missed Week 5 against the Steelers with a shoulder injury, which ended his streak of 134 straight games played, but that was the lone game he has missed this season.
Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was not on the field and was a new absence.