Ben Cleveland Placed on Injured Reserve

Ben Cleveland, who was playing regularly while rotating at left guard with Ben Powers, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Cleveland suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter of Monday night's victory over the Indianapolis Colts and was carted off the field as he saluted the crowd. A third-round pick from Georgia, Cleveland competed for the starting job during training camp and the coaching staff had been pleased with his development. In Week 4, Cleveland played a season-high 34 snaps against the Denver Broncos.
Baltimore's offensive line has been challenged by injuries all season. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) has not played since Week 1. Second year offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, who has been out since Week 1 after suffering a knee injury, returned to practice Saturday but he is still on the injured list.