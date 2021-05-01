Ravens Select Ben Mason With 184th Pick

May 01, 2021 at 05:24 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Draft Twitter-mason
Baltimore Ravens 2021 NFL Draft presented by Horseshoe Casino Ben Mason, Tight End, Round 5, Pick 184

Fullbacks and tight ends play a key role in the Ravens' offense, so it was not surprising to see them take Ben Mason with their final selection in the 2021 draft.

Mason's blocking ability and versatility enhance his chance to find a role in Baltimore's offense. He was converted from linebacker to offense at Michigan and plays with a ferocious mentality. Comparisons between Mason and Ravens fullback Pat Ricard are already being made, including by Ricard himself.

Ricard is a Pro Bowl fullback and Nick Boyle may be the league's best blocking tight end. Now the Ravens add Mason, who, like Boyle, has been known to hurdle would-be tacklers.

After playing for Head Coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, Mason will continueto be coached by the Harbaugh family in Baltimore.

"I really enjoyed playing for coach Jim, he was my favorite coach," Mason said. "I can't wait to play for his brother as well."

2020 stats: 2 games, 2 catches, 1 TD, 17 yards

2019 yards: 5 games, 1 rush, 3 yards

How the pick went down: Mason may have lasted until the fifth round, only because many teams won't value his skills as much as the Ravens will. Since Greg Roman became offensive coordinator, Baltimore has run the ball more than any team in the NFL the past two seasons.

Scouting report: "Ben Mason is a dying breed, a true fullback prospect. Mason does offer more than just lead blocking skills – he's been a special teams contributor. Mason should be regarded as a short-yardage and 20 series specialist at the pro level, which will whittle the field of interested teams a fair bit." – Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Background: Mason grew up in Newtown, Conn., but he was brought to Michigan's attention by the school's former defensive coordinator, Don Brown, who coached at Boston College and saw Mason play in high school. Mason lives in the weight room and can bench press 420 pounds. He won Michigan's Toughest Player Award as a freshman.

What the Ravens said: "He's is Jack and Jackie Harbaugh's favorite player. I think it's pretty easy for anybody who watches us play to see how he's going to fit into our offense." - Head Coach John Harbaugh

"Just really kind of epitomizes what Ravens football is about - tough physical guy, our kind of football player." – General Manager Eric DeCosta

What Mason said: "I'm a player who is very versatile, and that's something that you need to be as a fullback. You need to be able to play in the I-[formation], play a little bit of tight end. That's what I'm going to bring on the offensive side of the ball. And then, I have experience playing defense in my time at Michigan. That's only helped me become a better football player – at defensive tackle. On special teams, I play all four units. I take special teams extremely seriously, and there's no better feeling, to me, than running down on coverage units and meeting the ballcarrier. So, I look forward to making my imprint felt."

Related Content

news

Ravens Select Linebacker Daelin Hayes With 171st Pick

The Notre Dame edge can be a developmental asset and has high football character.
news

Ravens Select Shaun Wade With 160th Pick

Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State cornerback.
news

Ravens Select Wide Receiver Tylan Wallace With 131st Pick

The Ravens got a productive ball-winning wide receiver in the fourth round to add to their mix.
news

Late for Work 5/1: No Better Landing Spots for Ben Cleveland and Brandon Stephens; Day 2 Takeaways

What's going to happen at right tackle? Ravens receive more solid draft grades. Looking at the needs ahead of Day 3. 
news

Eisenberg: Day 2 Picks Were Worth the Wait

The Ravens answered a big question on their offensive line Friday night with the selection of mountainous guard Ben Cleveland.
news

Ravens Select Ben Cleveland With 94th Pick

Here's what you need to know about the rugged guard from Georgia.
news

Ravens Select Cornerback Brandon Stephens With 104th Pick

Baltimore picked up a versatile defensive back who converted from being a UCLA running back to an SMU defensive back.
news

Instant Reaction to Ravens' 104th Pick of Brandon Stephens

Here's what Ryan Mink, Clifton Brown and John Eisenberg think of SMU cornerback Brandon Stephens.
news

Instant Reaction to Ravens' 94th Pick of Ben Cleveland

Here's what Ryan Mink, Clifton Brown and John Eisenberg think of Georgia guard Ben Cleveland.
news

Ravens Exercise Lamar Jackson's Contract Option

Baltimore has picked up the fifth-year contract option on Lamar Jackson before the May 3 deadline as they continue working on a long-term agreement.
news

Odafe Oweh: You're Going to Have to Learn My Name

The Ravens' first-round pass rusher went by his middle name in college because his first name was tougher to pronounce.
Advertising